Hyderabad: 9 workers suffer severe burns after fire broke out at private company

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Fire incident at Hyderabad Company

A fire accident took place at a private manufacturing company in which nine employees belonging to different states suffered "severe" burn injuries on Monday. The fire incident took place when workers were engaged in manufacturing plastic granules at a company in Shadnagar near here, police said on Monday.

The company, apart from making masterbatches (plastic granules), also specialises in additives and blend colours among others.

The incident occurred on Sunday night resulting in more than 50 per cent burns to nine employees and all of them were admitted to different hospitals where they are receiving treatment, they said.

The injured belong to Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Odisha and Jharkhand, police said.

The blaze broke out while the workers were making plastic granules at the company, they said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, police said.

However, media reports suggested that a blast happened in the company which led to the fire incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- WATCH | Traffic normalised on road near Red Fort leading to Kashmere Gate, ISBT days after floods