Hyderabad: 2-year-old girl dies after being run over by car at parking lot of apartment | VIDEO

The heart-wrenching video created outrage on social media. Social media users demanded action against both the driver and the mother of the victim.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Hyderabad Updated on: May 25, 2023 19:09 IST
A 2-year-old baby died after being mowed down
A 2-year-old girl died after being run over by a car in the parking lot of an apartment in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera. 

"A woman labourer who came for work made her two-year-old daughter sleep in the parking lot. A person who was parking his car without noticing the girl ran his car over her, resulting in her death at the spot," police officials said on Thursday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC. The car belongs to an Excise Sub-Inspector and the incident happened while her husband was driving the car. 

Further probe is on, they added.

Meanwhile, the chilling video triggered a flood of reactions on social media in which they demanded stringent action against both the driver and the mother of the victim.

(With ANI input)

