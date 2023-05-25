Hyderabad: 2-year-old girl dies after being run over by car at parking lot of apartment | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : CCTV FOOTAGE GRABE A 2-year-old baby died after being mowed down

A 2-year-old girl died after being run over by a car in the parking lot of an apartment in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

"A woman labourer who came for work made her two-year-old daughter sleep in the parking lot. A person who was parking his car without noticing the girl ran his car over her, resulting in her death at the spot," police officials said on Thursday.

A case was registered under relevant sections of IPC. The car belongs to an Excise Sub-Inspector and the incident happened while her husband was driving the car.

Further probe is on, they added.

Meanwhile, the chilling video triggered a flood of reactions on social media in which they demanded stringent action against both the driver and the mother of the victim.

(With ANI input)

