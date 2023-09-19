Hoping passage of Women's Reservation Bill in both Houses in current session: BRS ML Kavitha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BRS ML Kavitha

BRS leader K Kavitha, who has been raising voice demanding the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the parliament, on Tuesday hoped that the bill will be cleared in both Houses in the current session itself.

Kavitha, who held a one-day hunger strike at Jantar Manta, New Delhi in March this year demanding passage of the bill, expressed happiness that it has been tabled. She convened a round table discussion to build consensus on the need for this transformative legislation.

"It is in Lok Sabha already...We are really hoping that it will pass in the Lok Sabha tomorrow and go to Rajya Sabha as soon as possible and then get passed in this session itself," said the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister KCR.

The BRC MLC hoped that the Union government would take steps for further passage of the bill.

As an MP from 2014 to 2019, Kavitha vociferously demanded the tabling and enactment of the Women's Reservation Bill.

Resolution for Women's Reservation Bill

In 2014, under the leadership of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the government passed a unanimous resolution in the assembly, urging the BJP-led Central government to pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

Earlier this month, she had made an appeal to all political parties to unite for the Women's Reservation Bill.

"As the Women's Reservation Bill is set to be tabled in Parliament, it is a significant victory for every single woman in our nation. I extend my best wishes to all the citizens of our country, both sisters and brothers.

With the ruling party holding a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the passage of this bill should occur smoothly, without any obstacles," she posted on X.

"Now is the time for the women of this country to take center stage in politics, a space they truly deserve. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in strengthening and shaping our democracy.

Empowered women, empowering India will not be a distant dream! #TrueDemocracy #WomenInPolitics," she further said.

Since the announcement on the bill, Kavitha's office and residence have witnessed continuous celebration, attributing this as a personal victory of Kavitha, a release said.

