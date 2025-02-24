Heatwave intensifies in Telangana: IMD Issues yellow alert for Hyderabad, check full forecast Telangana weather update: As per the IMD forecast, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, and Mancherial will see maximum temperatures in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

As hthe eatwave intensified in Telangana, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city and other areas. According to the weather department, the temperatures will be in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius in four districts of the state.

As per the IMD forecast, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Nirmal, and Mancherial will see maximum temperatures in the range of 36-40 degrees Celsius.

The weather office said Mancherial recorded the highest maximum temperature of 38.3 degrees Celsius in the state and second highest temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nirmal.

In Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature of 36.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Musheerabad. The weather office said Hyderabad will witness a partly cloudy sky till February 27 and also predicted a misty or hazy conditions to prevail during morning hours.

The day-time temperature in Hyderabad on Monday was 28.65 °C and the forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.53 °C and 32.24 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 26% and the wind speed is 26 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:21 PM.

For Tuesday, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.93 °C and 32.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.