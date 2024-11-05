Hanuman temple vandalised in Telangana's Shamshabad, one arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Hanuman temple vandalised in Telangana.

One person was arrested and taken into custody in connection with an incident of vandalism at a Hanuman temple in Shamshabad in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said on Tuesday. "The property of the Hanuman temple at the Airport colony has been damaged, accordingly, we have deployed our team. The local Police have come to the spot," B Rajesh, DCP, Shamshabad told ANI.

"As per the people here, an unknown person came here and damaged the property. We have taken him into custody. We are talking to the temple committee members as well regarding the restoration (of the damaged property)," the police official said.

Locals held protests, demanding strict action against the perpetrator. In recent months, Hyderabad had witnessed two separate incidents involving the vandalization of Hindu idols, sparking protests from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other religious organisations.

The first incident involved the vandalization of a Durga idol at a Puja pandal at Nampally Exhibition Grounds, within the jurisdiction of Hyderabad's Begum Bazar police station.

Police reported that the person responsible was a vagabond, and the act was not deliberate.

According to the police, he was hungry and, while searching for food, accidentally disturbed the Prasadam, damaging the idol. However, BJP leaders have called for a detailed investigation.

The second incident, which triggered widespread protests, was the vandalism of the Muthyalamma temple in Secunderabad's Mandal division. Many BJP leaders, including Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy, visited the temple complex and condemned the incident.

One individual was caught by locals and handed over to the police. He was later identified as Salman Salim Thakur. Hyderabad police later found that Thakur had arrived in the city to attend a month-long personality development workshop. BJP leaders have demanded an NIA investigation into the case.

(With inputs from ANI)