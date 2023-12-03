Gajwel Election Result 2023: Will Telangana CM KCR get hat-trick by beating former ally Eatala Rajender?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gajwel Election Result 2023

Gajwel Assembly Seat Results 2023: Gajwel constituency is one of the most crucial seats as Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) represents it. He won the constituency in 2014 and 2018. Gajwel is constituency number 42 of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Telangana's Siddipet district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Medak Lok Sabha constituency. The Gajwel Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 30, 2023 in Gajwel.

Candidates in Gajwel Assembly Seat 2023

Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), former Telangana Cabinet Minister Eatala Rajender from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Thumkunta Narsa Reddy from the Congress party are the three important candidates in the Gajwel constituency.

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Jakkani Sanjay Kumar, Mana Telangana Rashtra Samaikya Party's (MTRSP) Ashok Pothu, Jana Shankhaaraavam Party's Ahemad, Gana Suraksha Party's (GSP) Gaddam Anitha, All India Hindustan Congress Party's (AIHCP) Gaddam Ashok, Navarang Congress Party's Dantrika Santhosh, Dharma Samaj Party's (DSP) Dubbaka Buggaraju, Blue India Party's (BIP) N Prasad, Vidhyarthula Rajakiya Party's (VRP) Nelapati Nagaraju, Yuva Taram Party's Pagidipala Rama Raju, Aabaad Party's Poreddy Venugopal, India Praja Bandhu Party's (IPBP) Rangannagari Jyothi, Yuga Thulasi Party's (YTP) Mekala Raghuma Reddy, Socialist Party's (India) Racha Subhadra Reddy, Bharatha Chaitanya Yuvajana Party's (BCYP) Ragula Nagaraju, Samaikyandhra Parirakshana Samithi's Vollala Praveen Kumar Rao, People Protection Party's (PPP) V Sadananda Reddy, National Nava Kranthi Party's (NNKP) Siliveri Indragoud and Independent candidates D Ellam, Karunakar Reddy Adiyala, Kinnera Yadaiah, Kiran Rathod, Gabbula Nagender, Gurrapu Ramulu, Jeedipally Srinivas, Dasari Chendramohan, Bhanuchander Dasari, Dasari Hari Babu, Navnanandi Limbareddy, R Nikhil, Nirudi Swamy, Palleturu Prasad, Bakka Sadesh, Baddam Srinivas Reddy, Mamidi Narayanareddy, Mukkera Krishna, Mekala Saritha Reddy, Raju Boggula, Ranaveni Laxman, Loggari Ramesh Patel and Sapavat Suman are also in the fray.

What happened in Gajwel in the 2014 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2014, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) won the Gajwel seat by defeating Congress candidate Vanteru Pratap Reddy with a margin of 19,391 votes. In 2018, TRS leader K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Vanteru Pratap Reddy with a margin of 58,290 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Gajwel?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, TRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was leading from the Gajwel constituency. TRS candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON ELECTIONS RESULTS