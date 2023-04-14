India's tallest statue: Telangana CM KCR unveils 125 ft-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana CM KCR unveils 125 ft-tall statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad

BR Ambedkar's statue: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday unveiled the 125-ft tall statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

Dr BR Ambedkar's grandson and Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi president Prakash Ambedkar was also present during the event.

Earlier, the Telangana Chief Minister said that India’s tallest statue of Ambedkar, which is next to the State Secretariat, opposite to Buddha statue and located beside the Telangana Martyrs memorial, will inspire people every day and motivate the entire State administration.

Some facts about the statue

It took at least two years to finalise technical and manufacturing measures since the decision was taken by KCR to erect the statue of Ambedkar. He had praised the sculptor 98-year-old Ram Vanji Sutar for making such a big effort.

The decision to erect the statue of Ambedkar was taken by KCR over two years ago, and after finalising the technical and manufacturing measures, the statue has been placed next to the State Secretariat, opposite the Buddha statue, and adjacent to the Telangana Martyrs memorial.

BR Ambedkar: A prominent figure

BR Ambedkar was a prominent figure who fought against the caste system and socio-economic deprivation that affected millions of Indians. Born on April 14, 1891, in a village called Ambavade, Babasaheb had to face discrimination as a student due to his lower caste background.

His original last name was Ambavadekar, but his teacher changed it to Ambedkar in school records. Ambedkar served as India's first Minister of Law and Justice, and converted to Buddhism less than two months before his death.

