CM Revanth Reddy announces compensation of Rs 2 crore for police personnel martyred in line of duty

Hyderabad:

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 2 crore for police personnel martyred in the line of duty. He made the announcement during a program organised to mark National Police Memorial Day. He also announced that all vacant positions in the police department will be filled by 2028. He said the ex-gratia amount has been increased to Rs 1 crore from Rs 45 lakhs for Head Constables and ASIs; for Sub-Inspectors, the amount has been increased from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore, and for Inspectors, from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.25 crore. It was Rs 1.50 crore for officers at the rank of DSP and Additional SP. The compensation for SP and IPS officers was enhanced to Ra 2 crore from Rs 1 crore.

Law and order is the top priority for him

He stated that the state government is prioritising maintaining law and order. He announced an increase in the ex-gratia amount for Home Guards from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. CM Revanth Reddy attended the Police Memorial Day celebrations at the Police Martyrs Memorial at the Goshamahal Police Stadium in Hyderabad. He also took the salute at the parade.

CM Revanth Reddy on Police Commemoration Day acknowledged that the police personnel who fought without caring for their own lives to save the lives of others. He participated in the Police Commemoration Parade at the Police Martyrs Memorial, Goshamahal Police Stadium.

All vacant posts in Telangana Police department would be filled by 2028: CM

CM Reddy announced that all the vacant posts in the Telangana Police department would be filled by 2028. In a major decision, the Chief Minister declared that the ex-gratia amount would be increased to Rs 10 lakhs from Rs 5 lakhs for Home Guards in the service.

He instructed DGP CV Anand to take necessary measures towards increasing the ex-gratia to Home Guards to Rs 10 lakhs for those who lost their lives while performing their duties. Saying that the government has already issued a notification to fill 5,000 vacancies in the Police department, the CM said that the government is committed to fill all vacancies in the police wing by 2028.

CM says recruitment of 112 DSP posts is unprecedented in Telangana

CM Revanth Reddy noted that the recruitment of 112 DSP posts is unprecedented in the history of Telangana state. “We were also appointing transgenders as traffic assistants and enhanced their self-respect and dignity in the society,” CM said.

While calling upon the police to deal with the cases involving women and children with greater sensitivity, the Chief Minister emphasised that there should be no delay in delivering justice to the victims.“Ensuring the safety of women is not solely the responsibility of the police department. Every individual in society should also take the responsibility of women's safety,” Reddy said.

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