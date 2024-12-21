CM Reddy hits out at Tollywood for visiting Allu Arjun after his bail: 'Did his hand or leg break?'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Allu Arjun

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised the film industry’s response to a stampede that claimed the life of a woman during the screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. Referring to film personalities visiting lead actor Allu Arjun’s residence after the incident, he questioned, “Did his hand or leg break? Why is the film industry rushing to meet him at his house? But no one visited the grieving family.” The Telangana government has since announced Rs 25 lakh financial assistance for the victim’s family.

The incident has not only prompted swift action from the state but also sparked heated debates in the Telangana Assembly over safety protocols and the role of the film industry, including the conduct of Allu Arjun and other film personalities.

Controversy over Allu Arjun’s response

During the assembly session, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi alleged that Allu Arjun displayed insensitivity upon learning of the stampede and subsequent death, reportedly stating, “Now the movie will be a hit.” This statement has drawn sharp criticism, with members accusing the actor of negligence.

Family’s plight highlights economic sacrifice

The victim’s family, earning only Rs 30,000 per month, had spent Rs 3,000 per ticket because their son is an ardent fan of Allu Arjun. The mother, Revathi, was so distraught that she clung to her son’s body, making it difficult for the police to intervene.

The incident has amplified concerns about the financial and emotional toll such tragedies take on ordinary families. Critics have questioned the exorbitant ticket prices, which made it harder for the grieving family to bear their loss.

Ban on Benefit Shows

In addition to financial assistance, the Telangana government has banned benefit shows across the state, citing safety risks and mismanagement.

The tragic incident has underscored the need for greater accountability from the film industry, stricter safety measures at public events, and a reassessment of priorities in the wake of such avoidable tragedies.