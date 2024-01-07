Follow us on Image Source : ANI Telangana: One dead, several injured after under-construction church collapses in Sangareddy

One person died while several others were injured after an under-construction church collapsed in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

The accident took place in Kohir of the district when a group of workers were laying a slab, they said. Following the mishap, those working above the iron structure fell even as some labourers who were working below got trapped in the debris, a senior police official said, adding that one of them died.

According to Rupesh, Superintendent of Police, Sangareddy district, "The incident took place at around 12 pm today. One person died in the incident. The health condition of one person is in serious condition. We shifted him to the hospital. Eight other people got minor injuries."

Ten others who were trapped in the debris and injured were pulled out and admitted to a hospital, police said. The project engineer and the contractor have been taken into custody, the official said. Asked about reports that the deceased migrant worker belonged to Myanmar, the official said it is yet to be confirmed.

