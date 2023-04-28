BRS grows rich! K Chandrasekhar Rao's party fund touches Rs 1,250 crore

Follow us on Image Source : PTI K Chandrasekhar Rao

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accumulated a whopping Rs 1,250 crore as party fund including Rs 767 crore bank deposits which have almost doubled in less than two years. In 2021, had fixed deposits worth Rs 425 crore which was yielding an interest of Rs two crore per month. Presently, Rs 767 crore bank deposits are culminating in Rs seven crore per month interest which is being used to meet the expenses for running the party, construction of party offices in districts and campaigning are met from the interest income.

Speaking at the BRS' Foundation Day, party supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, "The party fund has reached Rs 1,250 crore, out of which Rs 767 crore was deposited in banks. Expenses incurred for running the party, construction of party offices in the districts, campaigning and infrastructure creation are met from this." He also instructed his partymen and public representatives that transparency should be maintained in every aspect and advised them not to indulge in corruption under any circumstances.

The BRS in its meeting passed a resolution on the financial affairs of the party. As per the resolution, the party president will take care of the financial affairs of the party including opening bank accounts in other states and setting up systems for media coordination for the party’s campaign, among others.

The BRS party office in Delhi will be inaugurated on May 4, the party said.

Meanwhile, the party also decided to undertake TV advertisements and film production in future to take the party to the masses across the country and if necessary, the party will also run a TV channel.