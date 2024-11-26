11-year-old boy chokes to death after eating more than three pooris together in Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative image

Death due to pooris: A tragic incident occurred in a school in Telangana's Hyderabad, where a student died after reportedly eating more than three pooris (Indian fried bread made). The boy died allegedly due to choking after he ate more than three pooris at once at a time while having lunch at school, police said.

What is the matter?

It was lunchtime in a school in Hyderabad on Monday. An 11-year-old student studying in class 6 ate more than three pooris at once during lunch. After this, the student died due to suffocation. So far it has not been known why the student ate a large quantity of food at once.

What did student's father say?

The statement of the father of the deceased student has also come out regarding this incident. The student's father said in a complaint to the police, that he was received a call from the school informing him about his son consuming "more than three pooris" together leading to breathlessness.

The boy was quickly taken to a nearby private hospital by the school staff. However, the hospital referred him to a private super-specialty hospital for more advanced care. Upon examination, the doctors at the super-specialty hospital declared him dead.

