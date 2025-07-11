BJP accepts Telangana MLA T Raja Singh's resignation, calls his remarks irrelevant The BJP has accepted Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh’s resignation, calling his remarks irrelevant, after he opposed the appointment of N. Ramchander Rao as Telangana state president.

Hyderabad:

In a significant development in Telangana BJP politics, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formally accepted the resignation of Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh, ending a contentious chapter between the outspoken legislator and the party’s central leadership. The resignation follows the BJP’s recent decision to appoint senior leader N. Ramchander Rao as the new Telangana state unit president—a move that reportedly triggered Singh's exit.

In its letter accepting Singh's resignation, the BJP was clear in its disapproval of his statements, saying, "The contents mentioned by you are irrelevant and do not match the functioning, ideology and principles of the party. As per the direction of Hon’ble National President Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, I do convey that your resignation has been accepted with immediate effect."

Sources close to Singh revealed that he was disappointed with the high command’s choice and felt sidelined despite enjoying strong support from grassroots BJP workers in Telangana. Singh, known for his aggressive Hindutva stand, was hoping to be considered for the state president post and had reportedly expressed his desire to take the party in a direction similar to that of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a video message released earlier, Singh outlined his vision had he been appointed to lead the state unit. He said he would have created a dedicated cow protection wing, intensified Hindutva-driven campaigns, and rooted out what he described as “VIP culture” within the party. Singh insisted the leadership role should go to someone ideologically aligned with the BJP’s core values rather than those driven by personal image or elitism.

While Singh said he held no personal grudge against Ramchander Rao or any party leader, he accused an internal faction of blocking his political rise and undermining committed workers.

Singh’s exit is expected to impact BJP’s urban strategy, particularly in Hyderabad, where he remains a popular figure among hardline Hindu voters. As speculation mounts over his next political move, whether forming a new outfit or joining another right-wing formation, the BJP appears focused on moving forward with its internal restructuring ahead of the 2028 elections.