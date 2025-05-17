Asaduddin Owaisi says he will 'expose Pakistan' to world as part of India's anti-terror outreach to world Asaduddin Owaisi stated that the world should know Pakistan's claim of being an ‘Islamic’ country is baseless, adding that India is home to 20 crore Muslims as well.

Hyderabad:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has joined the Centre's anti-terror all-party delegations to foreign nations following New Delhi’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province of Pakistan.

During these visits, the Hyderabad MP stated he would expose Pakistan's motives to foreign governments.

"India has been a victim of terrorism sponsored by Pakistan since the time of former President Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq. We must inform the world about this history, including the Kandahar hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the 2001 Parliament attack, the Uri and Pathankot incidents, and the recent killings of tourists in Reasi and Pahalgam. This is a threat to humanity,” Owaisi told PTI.

He also criticised Pakistan’s efforts to present itself as an Islamic nation, calling it ‘bakwas’, and highlighted that India is home to nearly 200 million Muslims.

"I don’t yet know which group I will be assigned to or who will lead it, but we must present India's perspective. Pakistan is trying to position itself as an Islamic country, but India also has a significant Muslim population. This fact must be conveyed,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule has also accepted the Centre’s nomination to be part of the delegations visiting key countries to represent India’s commitment to combating cross-border terrorism and promoting the objectives of Operation Sindoor.

The seven delegations will be led by seven Members of Parliament, including Shashi Tharoor from Congress, Ravi Shankar Prasad from BJP, Sanjay Kumar Jha from JDU, Baijayant Panda from BJP, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi from DMK, Supriya Sule from NCP, and Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena.

The all-party delegations will reflect India’s united stand and unwavering commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms. They will take the country’s clear message of zero tolerance for terrorism to the global stage.