Owaisi throws challenge at Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad, not Wayanad | WATCH

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has dared Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad, not Wayanad and asked the Congress leader to “come to the ground” and fight against him.

Owaisi, while addressing a public meeting on Sunday (September 24) came down heavily on Congress alleging that the problems in Hyderabad are due to the grand old party.

“The people of Congress will come. I want to challenge your leader (Rahul Gandhi) to contest elections from Hyderabad and not Wayanad. You keep giving big statements, come to the ground and fight against me. People from Congress will say a lot of things, but I am ready... But I also want to appeal to the people of Telangana that the problems in Hyderabad are due to Congress. Babri Masjid and Secretariat's mosque were demolished under the Congress regime…” Owaisi said.

Owaisi slams BJP over Ramesh Bidhuri’s remark

The AIMIM chief, who is a Lok Sabha MP, lambasted the BJP over party MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s objectionable remark against BSP lawmaker Danish Ali, which was later expunged from the records, and alleged that the day is not far when there will be “mob lynching of a Muslim” in the Parliament. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the matter.

“Hyderabad, Telangana: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi "We see that a BJP MP abuses a Muslim MP in the Parliament. People are saying that he should not have said all this in the Parliament, they are saying that his tongue was bad. This is the representative of the people for whom you voted... The day is not far when there will be a mob lynching of a Muslim in the Parliament of the country... Where is your 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas? The Prime Minister of this country will not speak a word…” Owaisi said.

Bidhuri, during the discussion on Women’s Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, had used objectionable words for BSP MP Danish Ali, after which the remarks were expunged from the House’s records. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh apologised for his remark. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also warned him for his remark, however, did not suspend him from the House. The BJP served its MP a show-cause notice following the incident.

Owaisi on not backing Women’s Reservation Bill

He alleged that the Opposition leaders are “scared” of talking about Muslims in the Parliament while stating that Muslim and OBC women should be given reservations under the Bill, which was later passed in the Parliament. Notably, Owaisi’s AIMIM had voted against the Bill in Lok Sabha.

“Leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party and Lalu Yadav's party (RJD) are scared of taking the names of Muslims in the Parliament. I stood up and said the Muslim and OBC women should also get reservations...They keep telling me that I am against women, but the truth is that you are against women, OBCs and Muslims..." he said.

“BJP leaders keep saying that two of our MPs voted against Women's Reservation Bill. 450 MPs voted for and only 2 voted against the bill...When everyone said 450 MPs were against me, I told the entire country that Congress and BJP are together, Samajwadi (Party) and Congress are also together. I am fighting against PM Modi alone and you are all together..." Owaisi added.

(With ANI inputs)

