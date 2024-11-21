17 students admitted to hospital after eating midday meal in Telangana, probe ordered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 17 students were admitted to hospital after eating mid-day meal in Telangana.

At least 17 students of a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district were critical and admitted to hospital on Wednesday after consuming a midday meal, officials said. Offiicals said 15 of the affected students are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, while two have been discharged. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken serious note of the incident and directed the District Collector to conduct a thorough investigation, determine the cause, and submit a report identifying those responsible.

The chief minister inquired about the students' health and instructed officials to ensure they receive the best possible care, a statement from the CMO said. He also issued orders for an immediate inquiry into the incident and called for preventive measures to prevent such occurrences.

Reddy emphasised the state’s commitment to providing nutritious food to students and warned that strict action would be taken against those found negligent. He also urged district collectors statewide to remain vigilant.

Over 400 students at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor Mandal had lunch on Wednesday.

Following the meal, 17 students reported symptoms including vomiting and headaches, according to a District Educational Officer. The affected students were taken to a hospital, where 15 remain under observation. Officials are investigating whether food poisoning caused the illnesses.

(With Inputs From PTI)