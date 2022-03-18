Vivo V23 Pro quick review: Is this stylish, sleek, feature-packed phone worth it? | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Vivo V23 Pro 5G

These days, there are a plethora of options available in the under- Rs 40,000 smartphone category. While all of them have their pros and cons, some phones stand out.

Today, we have the Vivo V23 Pro 5G, and we decide if this smartphone is worth your money.

Quick details of the phone:

Price : 38,990 to 41,990

: 38,990 to 41,990 Ram : 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 12 GB

: 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 12 GB Display : 16.66 cm (6.56 inch) Full HD+ Display

: 16.66 cm (6.56 inch) Full HD+ Display Camera : 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 50MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP | 50MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera Battery : 4300 mAh Lithium Battery

: 4300 mAh Lithium Battery Colors available : Stardust Black, Sunshine Gold

: Stardust Black, Sunshine Gold OS : Android 12

: Android 12 Memory : 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM.

: 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM. Video capture : Rear camera: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS; Front camera: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps.

: Rear camera: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS; Front camera: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps. Miscellaneous: Fingerprint reader (under display, optical); Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight.

Macro lens photos seem unimpressive

Another macro photo, clarity MIA.

Portrait image. Subject, background difference almost unseen.





Review of the phone, in 10 quick points

Special features: The back panel has a special UV-reactive dye design, which when exposed to sunlight, changes the color. This gives a premium feel to the phone for the price. Design: Vivo V23 Pro has the most appealing design out of all the options available at the price point. Despite the larger display, the phone feels sleek as it has a thin build and curved edges. The handset is much more comfortable than other phones in the segment. Camera: The phone comes with a 50Mp dual selfie camera, which unfortunately does not hold up to the standards that Vivo has set for other phones. The back camera is particularly well, as it features a 108Mp triple rare camera. Portraits can be taken effortlessly, and the main lens is the major spotlight for this phone. However, there is no OIS, which results in average low light pictures. Software: The phone comes with a feature-packed Android 12, along with upgraded security. However, the software is not seamless, and the internal interface seems lacking in terms of customization, and ease of use. Display: Vivo V23 Pro comes with a 90 Hz refresh rate panel, contrary to the market's obsession with 120 Hz. Hence, when switching from OnePlus to Vivo, the fluidity seemed distorted. The display has an AMOLED screen, that translates well when watching low-light movies, with deeper contrasts and richer color stories. Ram, performance: The V23 Pro is powered by the Density 1200. The phone comes with a 5G support but doesn't take have WiFi6, which turns out to be a disappointment. The phone has up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is fair for the price range. Battery: The world is rapidly moving towards fast charging, and Vivo has been one of the first to jump on this trend. This phone charges up to 70% within a half-hour and lasts a generous amount of time. Price: The price of this phone for 8GB+128GB is Rs. 38,990 and 12GB+256GB sells for ₹43,990. With the price range, the phone comes with many features but has a ton of competition in the market. Sound, speakers: Vivo V23 Pro has a single bottom-firing speaker. While the music, base, and depth are still good, it is underwhelming to have one stereo speaker. To get the curve, giving up speakers must be Vivo's strategy. Competition: The options available in the market for the same price as this phone are plenty, and it is tricky to choose. Vivo V23 Pro's main competitor, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has stereo speakers and OIS on the main camera, among many things. Hence, the phone does not live up to the competition.

Verdict

Priced at a Rs 40,000 range, the Vivo V23 Pro has all the features that one would expect, however, the phone is unimpressive. Especially when compared to the marvel features of the phone's younger sibling V21, this phone could be much improved with a better camera for the price. The style, performance are some elements that stand out, however, the phone seems pricey for no good.