Tecno Pova Slim review: A mid-budget smartphone that embraces the slim trend The Tecno Pova Slim measures just 5.95mm in thickness, making it one of the slimmest smartphones in the budget segment. Read my full review to find out if it's the right choice for you.

Tecno's latest release in India is the Pova Slim, a smartphone designed to attract mid-budget buyers with its incredibly thin profile. However, slim phones from competitors like Samsung and Apple have recently been plagued by problems like heating and weak battery performance. I've spent the last few weeks testing the Pova Slim. In this review, I'll share my hands-on experience and give you my verdict on whether it's a worthwhile purchase. But first, let's check out its detailed specifications.

Tecno Pova Slim specifications:

Model Tecno Pova Slim Price and variants Rs 19,999 (8GB/128GB) Colours Slim White, Sky Blue Availability Flipkart Display size 6.8-inch 144Hz 1.5K AMOLED display and 1600 nits of peak brightness Security Side fingerprint sensor, Face unlock Camera setup Rear– dual cameras, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 20MP (wide)+2MP, ; Front- 13MP Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G RAM and storage 8GB+128GB Battery and charging 5,160mAh battery with support for 45W charging, 10W reverse wired charging Operating system HIOS 15 based on Android 15 Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Network and connectivity 5G, Dual nano SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4

Tecno Pova Slim review: Retail box

Pros: Includes a generous set of accessories like a 45W charger, case, and screen protector kit, offering excellent value.

Cons: The screen protector is not pre-applied, requiring the user to do the DIY installation.

When you unbox the Tecno Pova Slim smartphone, you'll find a generous set of accessories in addition to the device itself. The package includes user guides, a 45W charger and a USB Type-C cable, a protective phone cover, and a screen protector kit. A handy SIM ejector tool is also included, adding to the overall convenience.

A particularly noteworthy aspect is the inclusion of the screen protector kit, which ensures your display is safeguarded. While the company does not pre-apply the protector, users can easily do it themselves; the kit comes with all necessary materials and DIY instructions. Furthermore, the inclusion of the protective case means users won't need to purchase essential accessories separately, providing excellent value.

These thoughtful additions to the retail box content significantly enhance the overall user experience and immediately contribute to a strong sense of value.

Tecno Pova Slim review: Design

Pros: Exceptionally lightweight and slim (only 5.95mm) with a sleek, fingerprint-resistant matte finish and a unique "Mood Light".

Cons: The single, bottom-firing speaker has limited volume output, making it insufficiently loud for noisy environments.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Tecno Pova Slim review: Design

The Tecno Pova Slim is an exceptionally lightweight and slim device, featuring a thickness of just 5.95mm. It boasts a sizable 6.8-inch display that provides ample space for immersive gaming and content viewing.

The design is sleek, with a matte finish on the back panel that effectively resists fingerprints. The camera module is integrated seamlessly, ensuring its placement is unbulky and maintains the phone's slender profile. This design is noted to resemble the iPhone Air.

A unique aesthetic feature is the "Mood Light", a customisable LED strip integrated into the camera module. This lighting can be activated and personalized for calls and notifications as required by the user.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Tecno Pova Slim review: Moon Light

The smartphone features a single, bottom-firing speaker that offers well-balanced audio quality. However, its volume output is limited, making it insufficiently loud for noisy environments and open spaces.

The button layout is designed for user convenience and offers smooth, responsive operation. The volume rockers are intuitively positioned on the right side, situated just above the power button for easy access. Essential ports and slots include a microphone on the top edge and a SIM card slot located on the bottom alongside the speaker.

Tecno Pova Slim review: Display

Pros: Stunning 144Hz AMOLED curved display with 1600 nits peak brightness, protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)Tecno Pova Slim review: Display

The Tecno Pova Slim features a stunning AMOLED display that delivers sharp and vibrant visuals due to its improved resolution.

For an exceptionally smooth user experience, the screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making every swipe and scroll feel incredibly fluid and responsive. Visibility is excellent, even outdoors, with a high peak brightness of around 1600 nits ensuring the display remains perfectly clear even in bright sunlight.

Visually, the smartphone offers a modern aesthetic with thinner bezels and a curved display that significantly enhances its appeal. The screen is protected by durable Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for reliable scratch and drop resistance.

Tecno Pova Slim review: Performance

Pros: Runs a neat, user-friendly UI with minimal bloatware and handles light-to-moderate daily use smoothly.

Cons: Struggles with demanding games like Call of Duty and exhibits noticeable heating issues under load.

The Tecno Pova Slim runs on a neat and user-friendly UI, offering the flexibility for users to select their preferred theme during the initial setup. The software experience is relatively clean, featuring minimal bloatware (unnecessary pre-installed apps).

In terms of gaming, the smartphone struggles with demanding titles. While it can smoothly handle less intensive games like Free Fire, attempting to play a more graphically demanding game like Call of Duty even on low settings resulted in a poor experience and noticeable heating issues.

The device is well-suited for light to moderate daily use and casual multitasking, but users should expect performance limitations and thermal discomfort when engaging in heavy gaming or intensive, sustained tasks.

Tecno Pova Slim review: Battery

Pros: Large 5160mAh battery delivers impressive all-day endurance with moderate to heavy use and fast 45W charging.

The phone is equipped with a large 5160mAh battery that delivers impressive endurance, easily lasting a full day of moderate to heavy use, including regular consumption of apps like YouTube, Instagram, and Free Fire Max.

To complement this large capacity, the device supports 45W fast charging. The included charger is capable of rapidly replenishing the battery:

It charges from 10per cent to 100per cent in a swift 1 hour and 05 minutes.

It reaches 43per cent charge in only 25 minutes, providing a substantial top-up in a short time.

Tecno Pova Slim review: Camera

Pros: Camera app is feature-rich, and Night mode captures bright, colorful low-light photos.

Cons: Daylight images and selfies are only decent, lacking a high level of fine detail and sharpness.

The camera app on the Tecno Pova Slim is feature-rich, offering users enhanced creative control with modes such as Portrait, Video, Night, and Time-Lapse.

In bright daylight, the camera captures decent images with satisfactory colour, though the level of fine detail is generally average and should not be expected to match high-end flagships. Selfies are also of comparable, decent quality.

For low-light shooting, the dedicated Night mode captures photos that are surprisingly bright and colourful, but this comes at the expense of fine detail and sharpness.

Here are some camera samples of Tecno Pova Slim:

Tecno Pova Slim review: Verdict

The Tecno Pova Slim successfully delivers on its promise of an exceptionally thin and stylish design with a superb display. For a mid-range phone, it offers excellent value by including a charger, case, and screen protector.

The phone's highlights are its stunning 144Hz AMOLED curved display (bright, fluid, and protected by Gorilla Glass 7i) and its impressive 5160mAh battery life with rapid 45W charging. Performance is snappy for daily tasks, browsing, and casual games like Free Fire.

However, its slim profile comes with a notable compromise: poor performance in demanding tasks like intensive gaming (e.g., Call of Duty), which also causes noticeable heating. The camera system is decent for daylight and casual use but lacks the fine detail expected from a high-end shooter.

Who should buy it?

The Tecno Pova Slim is an excellent choice for the style-conscious, everyday user who prioritises design, display quality, and battery life over raw processing power.

Ideal buyer:

Content Consumers: Users who spend most of their time watching videos, scrolling social media, and enjoying the immersive 144Hz AMOLED screen.

Style-Focused Users: Those who want a genuinely thin and lightweight smartphone that stands out from the competition.

Casual Gamers: Users who stick to less demanding games (like Free Fire) and moderate multitasking.

Value Seekers: Buyers who appreciate the excellent in-box accessories and robust battery endurance for the price point.

Who should skip it?

Hardcore Mobile Gamers: Users who need sustained performance for graphically demanding titles.

Performance Enthusiasts: Those who require the absolute best processing power for intensive video editing or heavy multitasking.

