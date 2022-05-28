Realme GT Neo 3 12GB, 256 GB review: Perfect fit for your daily driver, superb camera, gimble like video shoot

Follow us on Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV Realme GT NEO 3

Realme GT NEO 3 12GB, 256 GB: Realme has launched its new beast GT Neo 3 in India and is available across offline-online stores. The new smartphone, released on April 29, 2022, comes with 120 Hz refresh rate, 6.70-inch touchscreen, fast charging, display resolution of 2,120x1,080 pixels (FHD+), Gorilla Glass 5 for protection, 3-camera rear setup among many exciting features and offcourse stand-out racer design.

The phone is available in 8GB, 12GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB options.

Camera performance

Packed with Sony IMX766 OIS camera, the performance is really good. Photos, videos captured during day and night give super result. Be it regular camera or ultra-wide or macro one, your captures display beautifully. So for those who love taking photos, this phone is going to satisfy all your needs.

Impressive selfie shooter

What is surprising is the performance of its selfie shooter which displayed amazing results even in extreme low light conditions. Realme has really worked hard in improving photos quality in this phone, especially with its front camera.

Another standout feature is film mode in camera

This is an amazing features for content creators or those in profession of digital media. Shooting videos in film mode gives you gimble-like experience in terms of image, video stabilization. This really helps in enhancing an overall camera experience.

Flawless, lagfree performance

Be it games, music apps, OTT platforms, mails, audio-video editing apps, all of them ran smoothly without any kind of lags in so far use, even when switching between apps.

120 Hz is really amazing

Realme GT Neo 3 is packed with 120 Hz display with dedicated display processor to give you an amazing user experience whether toggling through the phone, watching videos, playing games or using for productivity apps. The touch response is superfast and effortless.

Performance across all must have apps

Be it all Google apps, YouTube, all OTT platforms, audio-video apps like Quik, games, productivity apps, mails, runs smoothly on this device, making it one of the best contendors to be your daily driver.

Fast charging

In present times of multi-tasking, its important the phone is always ready to perform various tasks. Realme GT NEO 3 comes with 150 W ultra fast charging, which is really impressing. In our experience, in 20-30 minutes, the phone was fully charged from 0 to 100%.

Standout features

150 W ultradart charge

Dimensity 8100 5G processor

Dedicated display processor

Sony IMX766 OIS camera

Full specifications

Fast charging

120 Hz refresh rate 6.70-inch touchscreen

Display resolution of 2,120x1,080 pixels (FHD+)

Gorilla Glass 5 for protection

Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G processor

12GB RAM, 256 GB storage space

Android 12

4500mAh non-removable battery

163.30 x 75.60 x 8.22mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 188.00 grams

Rear Camera

Triple camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary camera

8-megapixel (f/2.25, ultra wide-angle)

2-megapixel (f/2.4, macro) camera

Front camera

Single setup for selfies, featuring a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 aperture

UI and Software

GT Neo 3 runs Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

Colours

It was launched in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Sprint White colours.

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, GPS, Bluetooth v5.30, NFC, and USB Type-C

Sensors

Accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Price

Rs 41,999 approx for 12 GB, 256 GB version.

