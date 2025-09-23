OnePlus Pad 3 review: The best big-screen tablet you can buy?

New Delhi:

OnePlus has officially launched its newest tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, in India. As the successor to the OnePlus Pad 2, this tablet arrives with significant upgrades, including an improved display, a new chipset, and a refreshed design. Starting at Rs 47,999, the device aims to stand out in the crowded tablet market. I've had the opportunity to use the OnePlus Pad 3 for the past few weeks, and in this review, I'll share my experience to help you decide if it's the right tablet for your needs.

Before we dive into the full review, let's take a look at the detailed specifications of the OnePlus Pad 3.

Model OnePlus Pad 3 Price and variants Rs 47,999 (12GB/256GB), Rs 52,999 (16GB/512GB) Colours Storm Blue, Frosted Silver Availability Flipkart, Amazon, OnePlus official website Display size 13.2-inch LCD with a 144Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness Security Face unlock Camera setup Rear– single camera, Front – single camera Camera specs Rear- 13MP primary, ; Front- 8MP Chipset Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform RAM and storage 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB Battery and charging 12,140mAh battery with support for 80W charging Operating system OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 Sensors Accelerometer, proximity (accessories only), gyro, compass Network and connectivity Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Retail box

Pros: Includes a powerful 80W fast charger in the box.

Cons: Does not include a screen protector, a missed opportunity for value and protection.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)OnePlus Pad 3 review: Retail box

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with more than just the tablet itself. Inside the box, you'll find a user manual, an 80W SuperVOOC fast charger, and a USB Type-C cable. While the inclusion of a powerful charger is a welcome bonus, it's worth noting that the tablet does not come with a pre-applied screen protector. This is a missed opportunity, as including one would provide immediate value and an extra layer of protection for customers right out of the box.

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Design

Pros: Has a refreshed, minimalist design with a sleek vertical camera and is surprisingly light despite its massive size.

Cons: The large screen makes handheld gaming impractical, and the speaker sound quality lacks crispness.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)OnePlus Pad 3 review: Rear

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a refreshed design compared to its predecessor, the Pad 2. The most noticeable change is the rear camera setup: instead of a circular module, the new pad has a vertical camera placed discreetly in the corner for a cleaner, more minimalist look.

The tablet boasts a massive 13.2-inch screen, which provides a huge amount of screen real estate perfect for enjoying video content and multitasking. However, this large size makes it impractical for intense gaming, as it can be unwieldy to hold for extended periods. Despite its massive dimensions, the tablet feels surprisingly light and comfortable to hold, thanks to its thin profile and aluminium body.

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Left edge OnePlus Pad 3 review: Top edge OnePlus Pad 3 review: Right edge OnePlus Pad 3 review: Bottom edge

For audio, the device is equipped with eight speakers placed on the top and bottom edges, along with two microphones for video calls and recordings. While the speakers deliver loud volume that is sufficient for noisy environments, the sound quality could be better. I found the audio lacked the crispness I would expect from a premium tablet.

The physical buttons, including the volume rockers and power button, operate smoothly and are placed conveniently for easy use.

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Display

Pros: Features a sharp, vibrant LCD panel with a fluid 144Hz refresh rate and excellent brightness for outdoor use.

Cons: The bezels are slightly thick and the screen lacks an anti-reflective coating, making it glossy in bright conditions.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)OnePlus Pad 3 review: Display

The OnePlus Pad 3 features a high-quality LCD panel that delivers sharp, vibrant visuals, thanks to its improved resolution. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, making every swipe and scroll feel incredibly fluid and responsive. With a peak brightness of around 600 nits, it remains perfectly visible outdoors, even in bright sunlight. Colours are well-calibrated and appear true-to-life, with good support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut, making it suitable for both casual viewing and creative work.

Viewing angles are excellent, with no noticeable colour shift or drop in brightness. The bezels are slightly thicker and other area for improvement, however, is the lack of an anti-reflective coating, which can make the screen a bit glossy in certain lighting conditions

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Performance

Pros: The UI is exceptionally fluid and it handles demanding apps and games with ease.

Cons: The camera quality is basic, and the tablet is only available with Wi-Fi support, lacking a 5G option.

The OnePlus Pad 3 performed impressively during my review. The user interface (UI) is exceptionally fluid, allowing for easy navigation between apps and menus without any stutters or lags. Apps launch instantly, providing a seamless and responsive user experience. This tablet allows users to access recent files directly from the bottom menu without having to switch between apps.

When it comes to gaming, the tablet can handle demanding titles like Call of Duty on high graphics settings. However, due to the tablet's large size, it's not practical for handheld gaming. For an optimal experience, I recommend using a keyboard and mouse. I didn't notice any heating issues during my testing.

The tablet also supports a keyboard and stylus, enhancing its versatility for both productivity and creativity. It's worth noting, however, that the OnePlus Pad 3 is only available with Wi-Fi support. Users who need a constant connection for work or travel might be disappointed by the lack of 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus Pad 3 includes both a front and rear camera. However, the photo quality is quite basic, so don't expect it to be a strong point.

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Smart Keyboard

Pros: Provides a comfortable typing experience with a responsive trackpad and a stable, adjustable viewing setup.

Cons: The keyboard adds significant weight to the tablet and lacks backlighting for use in low-light conditions.

(Image Source : OM/INDIA TV)OnePlus Pad 3 review: Smart Keyboard

The smart keyboard, made of plastic, feels premium to the touch and perfectly complements the tablet's design, giving it a sleek, laptop-like appearance. It's a detachable keyboard that connects via both Bluetooth and magnetic pins for a stable connection. However, it does add a noticeable amount of weight, making the combined unit feel heavy to carry.

The keys offer a soft, tactile feel and are well-spaced, making them comfortable for extended typing sessions. The keyboard features a standard layout with dedicated function keys for controlling volume, brightness, and the microphone. A notable downside is the lack of backlighting, which makes typing difficult in low-light conditions.

The keyboard also includes a plastic trackpad that is both smooth and responsive. It supports multi-finger gestures that work seamlessly with the tablet's operating system, and the cursor is precise and fluid. The trackpad's physical click mechanism and haptic feedback feel solid and reliable.

The entire setup is very stable, with the keyboard magnetically attaching to the tablet securely, ensuring it won't wobble during use. It also comes with a protective back cover that allows for adjustable viewing angles, making it suitable for various lighting conditions and work scenarios. The keyboard draws power directly from the tablet, so you don't need to charge it separately, while its own battery for Bluetooth connection also charges from the tablet.

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Battery

Pros: Boasts an incredible battery life with long standby time and exceptionally fast charging speeds.

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with an incredible battery that can last for weeks on standby. During my testing, I found it delivered over 6 hours and 40 minutes of continuous YouTube streaming on a full charge. The tablet also supports fast charging, going from 0 per cent to 51 per cent in just 36 minutes and reaching a full 100 per cent charge in about an hour and a half. This fast charging speed ensures you're never tethered to an outlet for long.

OnePlus Pad 3 review: Verdict

The OnePlus Pad 3 is a compelling and powerful tablet that excels in media consumption and productivity. Its massive, fluid 144Hz display, impressive performance for all but the most demanding tasks, and a robust battery with lightning-fast charging make it a top contender in the Android tablet market.

While the design is refreshed and sleek, the sheer size of the tablet makes it impractical for handheld gaming. The speakers, while loud, lack crispness, and the cameras are a basic addition for casual use. The lack of 5G connectivity might be a deal-breaker for users who need a constant internet connection on the go. Overall, its strengths in display, performance, and battery life outweigh these minor drawbacks.

Who can buy it?

The OnePlus Pad 3 is an ideal choice for:

Students and professionals who need a large-screen device for multitasking, note-taking, and media consumption. The optional keyboard and stylus support make it a great tool for productivity.

Media enthusiasts who will appreciate the vibrant, high-resolution display and the long-lasting battery for watching movies and shows.

Casual gamers who play less demanding titles and don't require the mobility of handheld gaming.

