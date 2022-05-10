LG Tone Free FP9W true wireless earbuds review: Listen to every detail of music, decent bass but too costly

Tuesday, May 10, 2022
     
One of the cutest, light weight earbuds available in the market with crystal clear sound, good bass but a costly gadget to have.

Shashwat Bhandari Written by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: May 10, 2022 22:46 IST
LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.
Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV

LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds review: One of the cutest, light weight earbuds available in the market with crystal clear sound, good bass but a costly gadget to have.

Recommended especially for

  • Those who prefer sound clarity over bass, and don’t want to miss out on even a single detail.
  • Those who are particular about weight of the items. 
  • Those who don’t care about plenty of additional features.
  • Those who don’t have love for heavy bass.

India Tv - LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV

LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

What I like the most

  • Feels almost like feature-weight earbuds.
  • The touch and feel of the earbuds is very smooth and fits perfectly into ears.
  • Very comfortable interms of weight and also sound output.
  • The bass is decent.

India Tv - LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV

LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

Key features

  • Active Noise Cancellation technology 
  • Flex action bass
  • 3 microphone system for advanced call quality 
  • Fast charging. In 5 minutes, you get upto 60 minutes playtime 
  • IPX4 sweat and water resistant 

India Tv - LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV

LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

UV Nano

The charging case has a UV nano feature which helps killing upto 99.9% bacteria as claimed by the company. 

Colours

Black, Light Mint

India Tv - LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV

LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

Battery

Battery life is good. 7-8 hours when used continously. Upto 1 week on standby.

Stand out features

  • Premium crisp, clear sound 
  • Descent bass
  • Fits perfectly 

India Tv - LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV

LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

Integration with LG Tone app

This is the area where I am disappointed the most. First it takes a lot of time to connect your earbuds with the app but even after its connected, the features shown in the app doesn’t work at all.

The equaliser option is there but hardly any function given in the app works with earbuds.

You don’t feel any change in sound output if you select presets option given in the app. Plus, there are two custom equaliser options in the app but nothing happens if you select them.

Over this, you find it hard to figure out whether the settings you have performed via app are syncing with your earbuds. So this is a big disappointment, especially at the price you are getting this product. 

India Tv - LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds

Image Source : SHASHWAT BHANDARI, INDIA TV

LG Tone FP-9W true wireless earbuds.

In Box

Earbuds with charging cable, two-different size ear gels, charging cable type C, USB type C to 3.5mm chord, user manuals.

Price

The packaging says Rs 29,999 approx but its available via e-commerce sites for around Rs 18,000-19,000.  

