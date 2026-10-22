Infinix Hot 70 Pro Review: 144Hz display, 6000mAh battery and unique design tested

Infinix Hot 70 Pro launched in India at Rs 24,999 and comes with a mix of bold design along with the quirky Active Matrix Cube. The handset comes with a powerful display and a bigger battery than most of the handsets which are available in the market at present. It is clearly targeting buyers who crave something fresh in their mid-range phone but still want solid performance.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, a 50-megapixel Sony camera sensor and will run on an Android 16-based XOS 16 interface.

So, how good is it for daily use? Let’s dig in.

Look and feel: Bright colour, company-built

Design-wise, the new Hot 70 Pro comes with four colour options: Silk Glow Purple, Thermo Orange that actually changes with temperature, and Mirage Green that literally glows in the dark.

The phone comes with the Infinix look, but the rear Active Matrix Cube (right next to the cameras) sets it apart.

Like the Note 60 Pro, this Cube displays the time, notifications, and incoming calls.

It even supports simple games like Candy Crush, Subway Surfer, and more mid-level games easily, showing vivid colours.

Display: Full HD+ and high refresh

You get a 6.76-inch Full HD+ IPS display, which looks sharp enough at 1080p resolution. It has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate in everyday apps, and goes up to 144Hz in some games.

Colours look crisp, and social media surfing or binge-watching is not an issue too.

Talking about the brightness, the phone comes with 950 nits, so it looks good outdoors, although direct sunlight could be better. The thick bezels (especially at the chin) are a bit old-school, though.

YouTube HDR works, Netflix has Widevine L1 support, but no HDR, and at times there is a slight blue tint, which we noticed while using it. Audio comes from one bottom speaker- though it is loud and clear, if you love music, then you might feel the void of another speaker.

Performance: Handles the basics well

With MediaTek’s Dimensity 7100, you get a smartphone which is built for everyday stuff like:

Messages

Browsing

Streaming

Juggling apps

Overall, it is responsive, apps open quickly, and multitasking is smooth unless you really push it. You can run navigation plus Bluetooth plus the camera at the same time with minimal issues, but after a while, heavier usage starts to strain things.

RAM and storage details are not specified either, so you need to double-check the variant before you buy.

Camera: Sony sensor, mixed results

The main shooter is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882, sometimes seen on pricier handsets.

Daylight shots come out detailed with mostly pleasant colours

Portrait mode can oversaturate things and colours fluctuate.

Skin tones are fine in good light, but you might see variation depending on conditions.

The selfie camera is 8 megapixels and gives usable shots, though its beautification tech can be heavy-handed.

Both cameras record video up to 1440p at 30 fps, but there is no optical image stabilisation.

If you shoot while walking, expect shaky clips.

For quick snaps, social posts, and basic videos, it works well, but if you care about stable footage or consistent portraits, you might need something stronger.

Battery: Big enough, fast enough

Backed by a 6,000mAh battery, the handset is capable of delivering six to seven hours of screen-on time. Charging is fast at 45W (full charge in just over an hour), and it supports 10W reverse charging for other devices or accessories.

Gaming: Good for casual play

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset that supports casual gaming for heavy graphic games like ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ that runs up to 60 fps (depending on settings), and the phone does not heat up too much unless you play for hours.

Just do not expect every game to hit those frame rates- actual numbers depend on the game and your graphics settings. If you are a serious gamer, better pick a phone with more horsepower and cooling tricks.

Software and updates: XOS 16 running on Android 16 OS

The Hot 70 Pro runs on XOS 16, which is built on the Android 16 operating system. The company has promised to roll out 3 years of updates and 5 years of security patches (that takes you up to Android 19 OS).

There are a few pre-installed apps (like PhonePe, Spotify, games), but you can disable most from the folders with app recommendations.

Price and availability

At Rs 24,999, the Hot 70 Pro stands out in the mid-range segment of India. But the competition is tough, as other brands offer AMOLED screens, bigger batteries, or stronger processors.

Final Verdict: Should you go for it?

Overall, Infinix Hot 70 Pro stands out for those who want something different. Its changing colours, glowing finish and Matrix Cube are not just gimmicks. Rather, they are fun, and they make the phone feel fresh.

It delivers crisp graphics, delivers reliable everyday performance, has decent battery performance and a software experience that stays pretty smooth.

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