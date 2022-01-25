Fitbit Charge 5 Versus Honor 6 Fitness Band

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: FITBIT AND HONOR Fitbit Vs Honor

For the past two years, people have been more cautious about keeping a regular check on their health. Families have been regularly checking the body vitals for everyone at home- from an infant to the most elderly person.

Witnessing the demand, a number of tech companies started to work on the smart band concept and fitness gadgets which could be the perfect fit for the market. Today we have more than a dozen brands in the market that are coming up with a number of smartwatches and fitness bands to reach all the masses.

These smart fitness bands were capable to track nearly everything- from blood oxygen level to heart rate, ECG, step count, calories burned, sleep tracker and more. And with no passing time, today everyone looks forward to having a fitness band where people could track their activity and health.

Recently we came across Fitbit Charge 5 and Honor 6 Fitness Band to understand which one of them is more accurate, more advanced and worth the value for money. Here is our detailed review below:

HONOR 6 FITNESS BAND

Display

Fitbit Charge 5 comes with a 1.04-inches (diagonal) coloured display. The smart-band supports full touch controls and is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones

Charge 5 smart band comes with decent brightness for outdoors as well as for indoor usage. Users can further choose the brightness, as per the inbuilt settings which could suit the eyes- dim, normal, and max brightness. Also, users can opt for an always-on display mode, but it will drain the smart band fast and the device will run for less than 24 hours.

Additionally, the band is water-resistant and could sustain up to 50 metres of depth, and there seems to be no IP rating for dust protection. After occasional (and accidental) bumps against various surfaces, the screen will get some scratch marks.

Performance

Fitbit insists that the band is primary for health-orientated customers despite adding a big display screen to rival Huawei and Xiaomi’s contemporary-gen bands. Customers get a bunch of capabilities some present on most health bands and others specific to this device.

Features

The first could be notifications- users can choose which notification would they be willing to get on the band. The fitness tracker will fetch notifications as long as there’s internet on the cellphone, without any lag or delay. Also, Android users will further get an option to reply as well (some iPhones did not get this feature though).

The band additionally comes with an inbuilt DND (do now not disturb) mode in case you want to mute the notifications whilst being engaged at something crucial like meetings or conferences or even meditating.

Then we have the most priced ECG (additionally EDA scans) and everyday readiness rating - the latter best works with the premium membership (that we get loose for ninety days).

Both are quite beneficial features, but there’s additionally a seize. The ECG is only for reference and gives a general evaluation, so if you are planning to compare it to the Apple Watch, it still has an extended avenue in advance.

On the other hand, each day readiness rating is calculated via tracking a group of parameters together with your day by day pastime, sleep and greater, and also you’ll want to juggle among the smartphone app to peer effects. I did get favourable effects during my test, however, it still requires some improvements. For instance, in spite of sporting the band for days and weeks, it did not fetch a score at the start of the day.

Battery

Extra functions need greater battery intake, and one wishes to laud Fitbit for dealing with a five-day backup with a coloured show (regular brightness), notifications in the background, and other fitness trackers. Perhaps, if you use the AOD characteristic, the band will barely offer a one-day battery backup which according to me is quite low and could have been better.

Verdict

Despite a graceful and modern-day layout and features, with suitable battery backup - Fitbit Charge 5 remains a very complex device to suggest. The smart band is a good fitness tracker and stands tall in the expectations. But at a price point of Rs 14,999 which, is considerably on a higher end.

So, if you’re planning to get a brand new health band to combat big display fatigue, Fitness Charge 5 is a good fit.

HONOR 6 FITNESS BAND

Display

The Huawei Band 6 comes with a square body that is barely larger than a conventional fitness tracker. It’s no longer as huge a smartwatch though but comes with a larger body in addition to a bigger display when compared to a normal health tracker.

The Huawei Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch display which is bigger than Fitbit Charge 5 and supports an AMOLED show with colourful and punchy hues and inky blacks.

Features

The Huawei Band 6 comes with health-associated capabilities, you get the works. The device comes with all-day SpO2 monitoring, all-day coronary heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and pressure monitoring.

Users can permit all of those features thru the Huawei Health app, but doing so will drain the tracker’s battery quicker. Though the specifications and features are good, but we have to accept them as true with them as scientifically accurate. The SpO2 tracker, in particular, turned quite irregular as it fluctuated between 85 to 95 frequently. This can reason pointless panic for the duration of the ongoing pandemic.

Verdict

The Huawei Band 6 is function-wealthy and the larger display size makes it look less complicated in comparison to different health trackers like the Mi Band 5. Still, for a more complete observe your sleep, coronary heart fee, and stress stages, you will need the Huawei Health app, which is available at the Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS.

Huawei claims the Band 6 supports over ninety exercise modes, and you best get to peer 10 of them on the tool, encompass Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycling, Pool Swim, Jump Rope, Elliptical, Rower, amongst others. Also, the distance tracking turned in to fairly correct after comparing with other watches. And at a price of INR 5,999, it could be a decent watch with suitable specs.

Which is a good fit to buy?

According to my analysis, both the watches are a good purchase, but the price and quality ratio for me matters the most. Hence, my vote will go to Honor Band 6 Smartwatch which stands quite accurate and has equivalent results as compared to Fitbit Charge 5.