itel Vision 1 Pro Review: Great for first time Android users

Itel Vision 1 Pro

itel Vision 1 Pro is the latest smartphone offering from the brand. As the company majorly focuses on entry-level smartphones and feature phones, they know how to fit in just the right amount of features and stick to a lower price point. The latest Vision 1 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner, triple-camera setup and more. But is that enough to justify the Rs. 6,899 price tag? Find out in our full review.

itel Vision 1 Pro Review: Specifications

The itel Vision 1 Pro sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4Ghz octa-core processor clocked. The dual-SIM handset packs in 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the itel Vision 1 Pro features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of an 8-megapixel primary camera and two VGA cameras. Upfront, the phone sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

itel Vision 1 Pro Review: Design and Display

The itel Vision 1 Pro comes with a dual-tone colour scheme on the back. The handset also sports a triple-camera setup on the back, which resembles the one on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Apart from that, the back of the smartphone houses a fingerprint scanner and the itel branding.

Upfront, there is a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop notch on the top. While the display is not completely bezel-less, it sports minimal bezels on the sides but gets a relatively larger chin. The screen can get fairly bright outdoors and the company claims that the brightness can crank up to 450 nits.

itel Vision 1 Pro Review: Performance, Software and UI

Itel Vision 1 Pro is powered by a 1.4Ghz octa-core processor, which is paired with 2GB of RAM. Being an entry-level processor, the phone only manages to open basic applications like WhatsApp, Facebook Lite and Twitter. Resource hungry apps like Facebook Messenger or Adobe Lightroom can make the phone lag or show signs of hiccups. It is better if you run the Lite versions of your favourite apps to have the best experience.

As far as gaming is concerned, the itel Vision 1 Pro was able to perform well with games like Subway Surfers and Temple Run. However, the phone really suffered when I tried playing Call of Duty: Mobile and Asphalt 9.

The entry-level smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box with a custom skin layered on top of it. Overall, the software experience seemed fine for an entry-level handset.

itel Vision 1 Pro Review: Camera

Itel Vision 1 Pro features a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of an 8-megapixel primary camera paired with two VGA camera lenses. The camera performance is average at best. The software does have the tendency to increase the brightness levels of images shot even in good lighting situation. Under low lighting situations, the camera does have the tendency to add grain to the photographs. That can be fixed by turning on the flashlight.

As for the selfies, the images shot come out to be decent and they are pretty usable for multiple social media platforms.

itel Vision 1 Pro Review: Battery

The Itel Vision 1 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. This combined with an entry-level processor, an HD display and all the software optimisations makes the phone last for more than a full working day.

itel Vision 1 Pro Review: Verdict

The itel Vision 1 Pro does offer quite a lot for the asking price. The phone is great for first time Android users or people who just want a phone that can fulfil their basic needs without breaking the bank. However, if you can spend a little more you might as well look at options from brands like Xiaomi and Realme.