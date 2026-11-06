Zomato Limitless Delivery launched in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata and 4 other cities: How it works?

Zomato, a popular food delivery app, just launched Limitless Delivery in major Indian cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and a few others. This new feature will enable the customers to let you order food from restaurants as far as 40 kilometres away, as long as they are in the same city. Basically, customers will no longer be stuck with whatever is close by, where customers could reach out their favourite restaurants that might have been out of range before.

For example, in case you want to order some restaurant from Noida sector 18 to Noida Sector 137, then Zomato will allow customers to place order, just to accommodate the festive offer.

Zomato Limitless Delivery

Limitless Delivery is already live in seven cities:

Bengaluru

Delhi NCR

Chennai

Mumbai

Kolkata

Pune

Hyderabad

All the customers have to do is open the Zomato app and look under the “Limitless Delivery” section in the Explore More area on the home screen. There, you will find a list of restaurants that will deliver from across town. Or, just search for a specific place- if they offer Limitless Delivery, you will see the menu and place your order as usual.

Zomato rolled out Host Mode

Along with that, Zomato further rolled out Host Mode for the customers as well just for the festivities . This one is for group orders. When customers turn on Host Mode, the app hides all prices from the menus to the shopping cart. You can hand your phone to guests and let them pick what they want, but nobody gets to see the price tags.

Pretty handy if you are treating a group or hosting and just want people to choose freely. Once everyone’s made their picks, the host just switches off Host Mode, unlocks with a passcode or biometrics, and checks out the final bill.

Both features are pretty straightforward: Limitless Delivery means more restaurant choices, and Host Mode makes group orders a breeze. No word have been out yet on whether they will expand to more cities, but for now, foodies in these seven spots get first dibs.

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