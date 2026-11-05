YouTube reportedly developing Tamba Social App with Followers, DMs and Group Chats

YouTube is said to be working on a social network called Tamba. People have spotted hints about it online, where leaks suggest that the company is working for the latest YouTube Android app. It looks like Google is considering a standalone social platform, bringing in user profiles, followers, direct messaging, and group chats.

The company has not made anything official yet. Google has not confirmed Tamba or announced any launch plans. But the code references Android and iOS versions, so it is clear that they are thinking about releasing it as a separate app for both.

Android Authority found clues in version 21.44.534 of YouTube’s Android app. They did a deep dive and came across a logo asset called yt_sandbox_topbar_logo_white, which features “Tamba” written in bold, next to a sketchy play button. Another icon, yt_fill_experimental_youtube_sandbox, might turn out to be the app’s official logo.

There are several other hand-drawn icons too:

Home

Search

Content creation

Camera

Chat

Stickers

Microphone

Inbox

And add people

Also, some random symbols:

A crown

Lock

Bookmark

Gaming controller

All these icons hint at a navigation system that feels pretty familiar, kind of like what you see on Instagram.

Tamba: classic social networking territory

Tamba seems to dive straight into classic social networking territory. This means you will likely get your own profile, the option to follow others, send follow requests, keep accounts private, and chat- both individually and in groups. There are talks of post reactions, comments, replies, and even voice replies.

Interestingly, YouTube Shorts might get tied in. Maybe users will share Shorts in chats, watch videos right inside conversations, and browse Shorts from a navigation bar at the bottom. If this actually happens, Tamba could mash up regular social features with YouTube’s quick video scene.

Logo references point to the package com.google.android.youtube.sandbox, and smart folks have spotted tags for ANDROID_SANDBOX and IOS_SANDBOX. Seems Google’s testing builds for both mobile worlds, but there’s no guarantee they will launch it for the public.

At present, Tamba looks like an experiment. It is a place for Google to play with new social ideas. No official word yet on what the app will do, when it will launch, or if it will ever be more than just an internal trial. All eyes are on Google to see what comes next.

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