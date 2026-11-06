YouTube new app update moves subscriptions, promotes Shorts and adds Custom Feeds

YouTube just made some big changes to its mobile app, and honestly, it is going to take a bit of getting used to. If you are on iOS or Android, you will notice right away: the classic Subscriptions tab is gone from the bottom menu. Now, YouTube has been rolling out a new look, putting Shorts and content creation front and centre, plus pushing more personalised recommendations.

Instead of five buttons at the bottom, you only get four now:

Home

Shorts

Create

Profile

So where are subscriptions?

It moved to the top navigation bar on the Home screen, tucked under a new ‘Subs’ option. You will see Home, Music, Live, and More up there, too.

Tap more, and you will find stuff like movies and TV, charts, gaming and memberships.

Getting to your subscriptions now takes a little extra work. The top navigation bar disappears after a couple of seconds, so you have to pull down on the Home feed to bring it back, and then tap Subs to check out your channels.

The actual Subscriptions page looks the same as before, but you will need to adjust to its new spot.

Shorts are now way more prominent on the Home feed. That is just YouTube doubling-down on short-form videos. If you are not a big Shorts fan, you can tap the menu near the top bar, hit ‘Show fewer Shorts,’ and YouTube will confirm it’s scaling them back on your feed.

You can always undo that if you change your mind.

Custom feed: Another new addition

One more thing: YouTube is rolling out custom feeds. Soon, you’ll spot a plus icon left of the navigation bar. With this, you can create your own recommendation pages by describing what you want to watch (topics, channels, formats, whatever). Free users get up to three active custom feeds, but if you’re a Premium subscriber, you can set up eight. The feature’s launching globally, though availability depends on where you are.

Overall, this update puts more focus on Shorts, streamlines content creation, and gives you more ways to personalize what you see. But yeah, finding your subscriptions is now a bit less straightforward.

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