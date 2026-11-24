YouTube, a popular and one of the oldest video streaming platform might soon let Android users pick from 7-different app icon designs. At present, the platform is testing this feature in its latest Android beta, and it looks like users could finally swap out the classic red-and-white icon for something new. These alternative icons draw from YouTube’s current look as well as some of its older branding.

Android Authority was the one who spotted these icon options in version 21.47.483-BETA of the app. Apparently, 3 of them actually showed up last October in an earlier beta as there was a basic black-and-white play button, a textured version and one with a retro CRT-style effect. The newest update adds four more designs.

Some of the new icons play with old school YouTube vibes

One brings back the original logo, with “You” in black stacked above “Tube” in white, all sitting inside a red, rounded rectangle. Another throws back to the early iPhone era, complete with a TV-shaped frame, real-looking control buttons, and a slightly green screen.

The last two options take the current YouTube look and it will go fuzzy, and the other looks like it was stamped on with paint.

Dedicated setting

On top of the new icons, YouTube is apparently working on a dedicated setting to make switching between them easier. People digging into the app’s code found a new “App icon” option in the General settings. Tapping it is supposed to bring up a menu with all the different looks you can choose from.

Beta testers stated that it is already possible to turn on some of these alternative icons manually, but if YouTube officially rolls out this icon switcher setting, changing things up will not require any tricky steps.

At present, it is not clear for who will get access to this feature. YouTube has not made any official announcements, and nobody really knows if this will be limited to YouTube Premium members or open to everyone on Android. As of now, there are no signs you’ll need to subscribe to try it, but that could change before the feature launches fully.

There is no word yet on when this update will go public. Since it is still in beta, when or if it rolls out to everyone depends on further testing and what users think.

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