YouTube accounts banned for children under 16 in Australia as govt addresses online harm Children will be allowed to access YouTube in Australia, but they are banned from creating their own accounts. This ban will come into force in December.

New Delhi:

The Australian government has announced that YouTube will be among the social media platforms required to ensure account holders are at least 16 years old starting in December. This decision reverses a position taken months ago on the popular video-sharing service. YouTube was initially listed as an exemption in November last year when Parliament passed world-first laws banning Australian children younger than 16 from platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X. On Wednesday, Communications Minister Anika Wells released rules that define which online services are considered "age-restricted social media platforms" and which are exempt from the age limit.

The age restrictions will take effect on December 10. Platforms face fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars ($33 million) for "failing to take responsible steps" to exclude underage account holders, a government statement said, without defining those steps.

YouTube harming childrens

Wells defended applying the restrictions to YouTube and stated that the government would not be intimidated by threats of legal action from the platform's U.S. owner, Alphabet Inc. "The evidence cannot be ignored that four out of 10 Australian kids report that their most recent harm was on YouTube," Wells told reporters, referring to government research. "We will not be intimidated by legal threats when this is a genuine fight for the wellbeing of Australian kids".

Children will still be able to access YouTube content but will not be permitted to have their own YouTube accounts.

YouTube’s statement

YouTube commented that the government's decision "reverses a clear, public commitment to exclude YouTube from this ban." A YouTube statement said, "We share the government's goal of addressing and reducing online harms. Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content, increasingly viewed on TV screens. It's not social media." The company noted it would consider its next steps and engage with the government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that Australia would campaign at a United Nations forum in New York in September for international support to ban children from social media. "I know from the discussions I've had with other leaders that they are looking at this and they are considering what impact social media is having on young people in their respective nations," Albanese said. "It is a common experience. This is not an Australian experience".

Age assurance technologies

Last year, the government commissioned an evaluation of age assurance technologies, which was due to report last month on how young children could be excluded from social media. Wells said the government had not yet received the final recommendations from that evaluation. However, she added that platform users will not have to upload documents such as passports and driver's licenses to prove their age.

"Platforms have to provide an alternative to providing your own personal identification documents to satisfy themselves of age," Wells said. "These platforms know with deadly accuracy who we are, what we do and when we do it. And they know that you've had a Facebook account since 2009, so they know that you are over 16".

Exempt services include online gaming, messaging, education, and health apps, as they are considered less harmful to children. Government documents state that the minimum age is intended to address harmful impacts on children, including addictive behaviors caused by persuasive or manipulative platform design features, social isolation, sleep interference, poor mental and physical health, low life satisfaction, and exposure to inappropriate and harmful content.

