Xiaomi, a leading player in the smartphone space along with other home gadgets have just esclated the prices of a bunch of Redmi smartphones which are available in India, right after the Diwali festivities. There are around 19 different models from their budget segment and mid-range lineups which are getting pricier, and some by as much as Rs. 4,000. The new prices kicked in on November 16, according to the latest report.

Turns out that the rising costs for memory and other phone parts are squeezing manufacturers, so they are passing it along to buyers. But if someone who is looking ahead to buy a handset from the company then they might have to be quick, as they could still get a chance to buy the Redmi handsets at the old prices, since retailers are working through leftover stock.

Moneycontrol spoke to retailers and found that the hikes cover 19 Redmi variants, with prices jumping about 10 per cent on average. Some phones got a smaller bump (around 4 per cent), but others soared by almost 19 per cent, all depending on the model and how much RAM and storage it has.

Models and prices

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G saw the biggest jump.

The 4GB RAM, 128GB version used to go for Rs. 15,999, but now it is Rs. 18,999- a Rs. 3,000 leap, or about 19 per cent higher.

As for the Redmi Note 17 5G series, some variants went up by Rs. 3,000, and the Note 17 Pro 5G even jumped by Rs. 4,000.

The report did not get into specifics about every model’s new price tag, though.

It is about more expensive hardware like memory and other parts getting pricier. Xiaomi kept prices steady before Diwali, probably so people wouldn’t miss out on festive deals. Now that is over, they are passing the extra costs on.

Furthermore, many of shops still have stock bought at the pre-hike prices. If you are lucky, you could grab a Redmi phone at the old rate, but that depends on where you shop and which version you are after. The only catch is that the company has not said anything officially about the price increases so far.

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