Xiaomi has bumped up the prices for several of its tablets in India, including the Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and Redmi Pad 2. The new prices are already live on the company’s Indian online store, touching just about every RAM, storage, Wi-Fi, and cellular option in the lineup. Most models now cost Rs. 1,000 more than before, but there is one Redmi Pad 2 which has shot up by Rs. 2,000.

This is not really a surprise; tablet and phone brands across the board have been hiking prices lately because of a RAM shortage and pricier components.

Xiaomi Pad 8

The Xiaomi Pad 8, which only launched in India in March, now costs Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version (up from Rs. 38,999).

If you want the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, then you will have to pay Rs. 47,999 instead of the previous Rs. 46,999, which is a Rs. 1,000 bump for both.

Redmi Pad 2

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro Wi-Fi-only model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage sits at Rs. 29,999 now. The 5G version starts at Rs. 32,999, and if you want 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, that is Rs. 35,999.

The stylus bundle pushes it to Rs. 39,499. All the 5G versions are Rs. 1,000 pricier than before.

Redmi Pad 2 has seen across-the-board hikes too. The Wi-Fi-only version with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is now Rs. 20,999, while the 4G model has jumped to Rs. 21,999.

If you want 6GB RAM/128GB storage with 4G LTE, then you are looking at Rs. 24,999.

Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 26,999, and the pen bundle hits Rs. 30,499. That is a Rs. 1,000 bump for all of these.

But the sharpest increase is the Wi-Fi-only Redmi Pad 2 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It just jumped by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 23,999 (up from Rs. 21,999).

For a little context, the Redmi Pad 2 first hit India in June 2025, starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB Wi-Fi-only version.

So, the entry price has gone up by Rs. 7,000 since it launched.

These price hikes just pile onto a growing trend, as the gadgets keep getting more expensive as manufacturers deal with strained supply chains and sky-high memory prices.

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