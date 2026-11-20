Xiaomi has bumped up the prices for several of its tablets in India, including the Xiaomi Pad 8, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and Redmi Pad 2. The new prices are already live on the company’s Indian online store, touching just about every RAM, storage, Wi-Fi, and cellular option in the lineup. Most models now cost Rs. 1,000 more than before, but there is one Redmi Pad 2 which has shot up by Rs. 2,000.
This is not really a surprise; tablet and phone brands across the board have been hiking prices lately because of a RAM shortage and pricier components.
Xiaomi Pad 8
The Xiaomi Pad 8, which only launched in India in March, now costs Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version (up from Rs. 38,999).
If you want the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, then you will have to pay Rs. 47,999 instead of the previous Rs. 46,999, which is a Rs. 1,000 bump for both.
Redmi Pad 2
The Redmi Pad 2 Pro Wi-Fi-only model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage sits at Rs. 29,999 now. The 5G version starts at Rs. 32,999, and if you want 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, that is Rs. 35,999.
- The stylus bundle pushes it to Rs. 39,499. All the 5G versions are Rs. 1,000 pricier than before.
- Redmi Pad 2 has seen across-the-board hikes too. The Wi-Fi-only version with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage is now Rs. 20,999, while the 4G model has jumped to Rs. 21,999.
- If you want 6GB RAM/128GB storage with 4G LTE, then you are looking at Rs. 24,999.
- Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 26,999, and the pen bundle hits Rs. 30,499. That is a Rs. 1,000 bump for all of these.
- But the sharpest increase is the Wi-Fi-only Redmi Pad 2 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. It just jumped by Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 23,999 (up from Rs. 21,999).
- For a little context, the Redmi Pad 2 first hit India in June 2025, starting at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB Wi-Fi-only version.
So, the entry price has gone up by Rs. 7,000 since it launched.
These price hikes just pile onto a growing trend, as the gadgets keep getting more expensive as manufacturers deal with strained supply chains and sky-high memory prices.
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