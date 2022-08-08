Xiaomi Independence Day & Rakhi Sale: Best deals on Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G and more

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON INDIA Amazon sale

Xiaomi India, a smartphone and Smart TV brand has unveiled a number of offers and discounts for its consumers on a range of products ahead of Raksha Bandhan (Aug 11) and Independence Day (Aug 15). The discounted offers are exclusively available only on the Amazon portal and will last till 11 August 2022. Xiaomi is giving out a number of discounted offers on the range of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones. Here are some insights on the running offers on the Amazon India portal

Xiaomi 12 Pro- for the first time the handset is available under Rs 50,000

Customers who are willing to get the recently launched Xiaomi 12 Pro which is claimed to be the photography expert handset could be availed at Rs 49,999 from the Amazon website/application. Featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the smartphone comes with an AMOLED display, quad speaker setup tuned by Harman Kardon, and 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge.

Claimed to be India’s first smartphone to feature a 50MP + 50MP + 50MP flagship triple camera setup, the smartphone was originally launched at a price tag of Rs 66,999 and for the first time, the company dropped the price to Rs 49,999.

Users can avail of an additional discount of up to Rs 13,000, including an instant discount of Rs 2000 using an SBI credit card.



Redmi K50i 5G- smartphone under Rs 25,000

For consumers who have been looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone, for them, Xiaomi has introduced Redmi K50i 5G at a discounted price of Rs 24,999 (which was originally launched at Rs 28,999). The handset is said to be the extreme performer from the house of Redmi and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor. Featuring a 6.6-inch display, the smartphone claims to support a great battery life under the budget of a 25K smartphone.

Xiaomi 11T Pro and other offers:

The 11T Pro smartphone from Xiaomi features an AMOLED Display Panel, with 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge support and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor. On the camera front, the device features a 108MP Triple Pro camera setup, and was originally priced at Rs 43,000 but is available at Rs 29,999- along with additional offers of up to Rs 10,000 which further includes an instant discount of Rs 1,250 via SBI credit card.

Moreover, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, claimed to be the most powerful Redmi Note smartphone to date which is powered by Snapdragon 695 processor, features a full HD+ SUPER AMOLED display and comes with a 108-megapixel camera, was launched at the original price tag of Rs 24,999 and will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999.

Furthermore, to take on the excitement higher, the company has been offering the Redmi 10A Sport (6+120) at Rs 10,999 which was originally launched at Rs 13,999.

