Xiaomi just put its new Clip open-ear wireless earbuds on its global website, teasing their release ahead of the official launch on November 17. These earbuds first appeared in China back in May. They feature a clip-on design, 11mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.4, and even work with Apple’s Find My network. Xiaomi says you’ll get up to 38 hours of battery life if you use the charging case, but they haven’t shared international pricing or specific availability details yet.

Xiaomi Clip Earbuds Features and Specifications

Xiaomi Clip earbuds attach to the outer ear with a clip, each weighing just 5.5 grams. The size is compact, and the company built them with a comfortable titanium wire bridge and a shape-memory alloy, so they should stay securely in place. The charging case comes wrapped in a vegan leather finish, and customers will get four colour options:

Graphite Black

Frost Purple

Pearl White

Sand Gold

Audio quality

Audio quality is claimed to be promising. The earbuds pack 11mm dynamic drivers and microcrystalline metal-coated diaphragms. They support LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC, and are Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. The frequency range runs from 20Hz to 48kHz, and Bluetooth 5.4 ensures solid connectivity. You can connect to two devices at once, thanks to multipoint pairing.

Call quality and voice

For calls, each bud includes four microphones, with one designed for bone conduction voice pickup. Wind and AI-based noise reduction keep your voice clear, and the design helps prevent sound leakage. Through the Xiaomi Earbuds app, you can tweak controls, share audio, and easily switch between devices- especially on Xiaomi HyperOS gadgets.

Battery

Each earbud holds a 60mAh battery, while the charging case packs 510mAh. Customers will get around 9 hours on a single AAC charge, or 38 hours with the case. If you use LHDC 5.0, battery life drops to 6-hours (25 with the case). In case the user needs a quick battery top-up, then just 10 minutes of charging will give 3.5 hours of playtime, the company claims. The case charges via USB-C.

Furthermore, the earbuds are rated IP57, so they resist dust and water. You can find the charging case using Apple’s Find My network. If you want to record something, a quick triple press on the buds or case does the trick.

Launch timeline and price

Xiaomi plans to launch the Clip earbuds globally on November 17, alongside the Xiaomi 18 Pro series, the Watch S5 41mm, the Smart Band 11, and some Mijia smart home products. In China, these earbuds launched at CNY 849 (about Rs 12,000). It is available in Obsidian Black, Parrot Purple, Pearl White, and Satin Gold. So far, there is no news related to the India launch.

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