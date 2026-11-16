Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura India launch tipped for January 2027: Expected price revealed

Xiaomi is reportedly working on introducing a bunch of new handsets in the India n market in the coming months. If the latest leak is true, we might see the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the Redmi Note 17 Aura hit the Indian market in the first week of January 2027.

The Xiaomi 18 Pro, specifically is expected to go on sale soon, after it launches. As for the 18T handset, customers might to wait for it, as it is expected to arrive sometime in March or April next year (2027).

Xiaomi 18 Pro, Redmi Note 17 Aura India launch timeline

There has been no official word from Xiaomi about the launch dates or pricing just yet. Still, the leak gives us a peek at what could be coming. Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared the info on X, and according to him, both the Xiaomi 18 Pro and Redmi Note 17 Aura will debut in the first week of January. The 18 Pro should be available for purchase by mid-January.

If those numbers are accurate, the Xiaomi 18 Pro could cost around Rs. 1,50,000. That puts it right up against other high-end flagships. For a little context, when the 18 Pro launched in China last September, its base version (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) started at CNY 5,999 (which is roughly Rs. 86,000).

The Xiaomi 18T is rumoured to launch around March or April 2027 in India. Right now, there aren’t any solid details about its specs or price.

Xiaomi 18 Pro specifications and features

Since the Xiaomi 18 Pro is already out in China, we have a pretty good idea of what the Indian version might offer. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip and runs HyperOS 4 based on Android 17. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch main display and a 2.7-inch secondary screen on the back. If you like big numbers, you will love its specs: up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage.

Talking about the camera, Xiaomi is packing a triple setup on the back with two 200-megapixel sensors and one 50-megapixel sensor, which should be a big draw for anyone serious about photography.

The battery comes in at a whopping 7,000 mAh, and further supports 100W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, plus 27W wired reverse charging.

That said, none of this is set in stone. Xiaomi has not officially confirmed any of the launch details, pricing, or even which devices are coming. So, until they make a formal announcement, take all this info with a grain of salt.

ALSO READ: