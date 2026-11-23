Xiaomi 18 Pro is gearing up for its launch in India, and the rumours about its price are causing quite a stir. Although the company has officially confirmed the smartphone’s arrival, it is keeping quiet about the exact launch date and price.

The news came out from the tipster Yogesh Brar, who stated that the device is already in the buzz. He further stated that the price could land somewhere between Rs. 1.6 lakh and Rs. 1.7 lakh (import duties included).

All that was missing in the leaks was the RAM (exact number), and the storage variant will carry this price tag.

Xiaomi 18 Pro: Price in India (Leaked)

At this level, the Xiaomi 18 Pro jumps right into the ultra-premium smartphone segment, taking on heavyweights like the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, which kicks off at Rs. 199,999.

Compared to China, the price is noticeably steeper: in its home market, the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option starts at about Rs. 86,000.

The higher configurations go up to roughly Rs. 1.29 lakh for the top-end 16GB + 1TB model.

Globally, it starts at EUR 1,399 (around Rs. 1.44 lakh) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, so the tipped India price lines up more with the international pricing for the larger storage versions.

Xiaomi 18 Pro India launch and expected specifications

The smartphone specifications are drawing attention too. On the global stage, the 18 Pro boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, plus a secondary AMOLED screen on the back.

It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, promising more than enough power for just about anything you throw at it.

For photography, the device is packed with a triple rear setup: a whopping 200-megapixel main sensor, another 200-megapixel periscope telephoto, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Battery life looks solid, with a 6,000 mAh unit and support for 100W wired plus 50W wireless charging.

The company has not officially said whether the India version will match these specs exactly, but expectations are high. The company introduced the 18 Pro at India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 back in October, so the launch is on the horizon- details like configurations and the exact release date are still under wraps.

But with its rumoured pricing and flagship features, the 18 Pro is definitely aiming to shake things up in the ultra-premium segment.

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