Xiaomi 17 launched in India under Rs 90000, with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 100W fast charging: Details here

New Delhi:

Xiaomi has rolled out its latest flagship smartphones in India – the new Xiaomi 17 and the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. These new handsets are packed with some high-end hardware: they are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a triple 50MP rear camera setup, a 120Hz OLED display, and 100W fast charging.

With the launch of the new 17 series, it looks like Xiaomi is going to stand tall to beat the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Google, but this time, they are doing it with aggressive pricing.

The company also unleashed the new Xiaomi Pad 8 along with the 17 series, growing its product lineup in the Indian market and making a strong ecosystem.

Price in India, availability and colour options

The Xiaomi 17 comes in two versions: one with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 89,999, and another with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage at Rs 99,999.

For early birds, though, the 512GB version drops to Rs 89,999.

You get two colour choices – black and venture green.

The early sale runs from March 13 to 17 (2026), and after that, you will get the devices on the official website of Xiaomi and on the Amazon India store from March 18 onwards.

Features

Display: The Xiaomi 17 sports a 6.3-inch OLED panel with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate. As mentioned, the device may deliver sharp and vibrant images, whether you are binge-watching shows or gaming. The phone feels premium too—definitely built for people who want their phone to look as good as it performs. Processor: The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.1 storage. With up to 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard, multitasking is a breeze. Xiaomi’s new HyperOS comes loaded, bringing better system optimisation and some AI-powered tricks. Photography: The Xiaomi 17 has a solid triple rear camera setup: 50MP main 50MP ultra-wide 50MP telephoto Battery life: The device is backed by a 6,330mAh battery, which could last for a day easily, according to the company, and to top up the juice, it comes with 100W fast charging.

Overall, the Xiaomi 17 could be a strong contender in the Indian market under the premium smartphone segment. It brings top-tier specs and features at a price that undercuts the big names, making it a tempting choice for anyone chasing flagship performance without paying flagship prices.