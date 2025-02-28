Xiaomi 15 Ultra unveiled ahead of MWC 2025, with 6000mAh battery, 200MP camera and more: Details The Xiaomi 15 Ultra stands out as a premium flagship with high-end performance, advanced cameras, and fast charging. While the launch is currently limited to China, global availability is expected soon.

Xiaomi has officially launched a new premium smartphone in the segment in the Chinese market. With the launch of the new Xiaomi 15 Ultra in China, the company expands its flagship lineup ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 which is set to take place in Barcelona (Spain). The successor to last year’s Xiaomi 14 Ultra, this premium smartphone will boast Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a Leica-tuned quad camera setup and the new HyperOS 2 interface.

The black and white variants measure 161.3mm × 75.3mm × 9.35mm and weigh 226g, while other colour variants are slightly thicker at 9.48mm and weigh 229g.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Price and variants

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is available in three configurations:

12GB RAM and 256GB storage at CNY 6,499 (around Rs 78,000)

16GB RAM and 512GB storage at CNY 6,999 (around Rs 84,000)

16GB RAM and 1TB storage at CNY 7,799 (around Rs 93,000)

The phone comes in multiple colour variants-

Black

Silver

Pine Green

Cypress Green

White

Xiaomi also offers a Professional Imaging Kit as an accessory for CNY 999 (around Rs 12,000).

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Features

Display and performance

The smartphone features a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1440 x 3200 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,200 nits peak brightness. The panel supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, offering an immersive viewing experience. The handset powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (3nm) The handset comes in two RAM variants- 12GB and 16 GB. For storage, it comes with three storage variants: 256GB, 512GB and 1TB The handset runs on HyperOS 2 based on the Android 15 operating system.

Leica-tuned Quad camera setup

Xiaomi has packed the 15 Ultra with a powerful quad-camera system housed in a circular module:

50MP (1-inch Sony LYT900) primary sensor with OIS and f/1.63 aperture

50MP Sony IMX858 sensor with 3x optical zoom and 75mm focal length

200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 telephoto sensor with 100mm focal length and f/2.6 aperture

50MP ultra-wide camera with 115-degree FoV and f/2.2 aperture

The premium smartphone further supports 8K/30fps and 4K/60fps video recording. For selfies and video calls, it offers a 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and charging

The new 15 Ultra smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging, along with reverse wireless charging capabilities.

Other features and build

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS (NavIC, BeiDou, Galileo, GLONASS), USB Type-C

Security: Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor

Durability: IP68-rated for dust and water resistance

