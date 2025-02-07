Xiaomi 15 Ultra set to launch in February, with Leica cameras and 2K display

Follow us on Image Source : XIAOMI xiaomi 15 ultra

Xiaomi is all set to launch its next-gen flagship smartphone this month, and as per it’s official website, the new smartphone will be named the ‘Xiaomi 15 Ultra’. The handset is expected to launch later this month and will feature high-end specifications, probably set to compete with the recently launched premium flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro and OnePlus 13.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has confirmed the February 2025 launch on Weibo but did not reveal the exact date. Earlier, the smartphone will be introduced in China, followed by a global release later in the year. Interestingly, the launch of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will coincide with the unveiling of Xiaomi’s latest electric vehicle – the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra EV.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Leica-powered camera system

One of the key highlights of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is its Leica-engineered camera system. Xiaomi has previously collaborated with Leica to enhance its smartphone cameras, and this partnership has delivered excellent results.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is expected to feature a quad-camera setup, including:

50MP primary sensor for exceptional image quality

200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP9 periscope lens with 4.3x optical zoom

Additional sensors for ultra-wide and portrait photography

With these features, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra aims to redefine smartphone photography and take on competitors like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite and 2K curved display

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, delivering top-tier performance. The smartphone is also expected to pack a massive battery with super-fast charging capabilities.

For display, the device is rumoured to feature a 2K quad-curved AMOLED panel, offering vibrant colours, sharp details, and an immersive viewing experience. Xiaomi’s flagship displays have been praised in the past, and the 15 Ultra is expected to take it a step further.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra: Price expectations and Global availability

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India at Rs 99,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It will be interesting to see if Xiaomi maintains a similar price range for the 15 Ultra.

