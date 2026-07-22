Xbox VP of Engineering Jared Palmer quits just 2-months after promotion, joins AI startup Cognition

New York:

Microsoft's Xbox team just lost another top leader. Jared Palmer, who became Vice President (VP) of Engineering and Technical Adviser to Asha Sharma (CEO of Xbox), only 2 months ago, has left the company. He joined Cognition, the AI startup known for its Devin autonomous software engineering agent, as VP of Engineering.

Jared Palmer confirms move to Cognition via X post

Palmer shared his move directly on X (formerly known as Twitter), thanking Sharma and the Xbox crew for their support.

"Personal update: I've joined @Cognition to lead engineering. I'm grateful to @asha_shar and everyone at Xbox for an amazing year. Excited for this next chapter with @ScottWu46 and team."

His LinkedIn profile has also been updated to reflect his new role as Vice President of Engineering at Cognition.

What was Jared Palmer's role at Xbox?

Palmer only joined Xbox leadership this May, when Asha Sharma shook up the management team to get the gaming division back on track. He reported straight to Sharma, taking on some of Xbox’s toughest engineering hurdles—leading overall engineering strategy, pushing improvements for developer tools and platforms, handling infrastructure, and advising on long-term product direction. It was a big job, but he stayed just two months.

(Image Source : JARED PALMER/X)Jared Palmer's post on his profile update

Palmer's career spans Microsoft, Vercel and AI

Before Xbox, Palmer spent about eight months at Microsoft’s CoreAI group as Vice President of Product. that is actually where Sharma worked before her promotion, and she brought Palmer with her to help steer Xbox.

Before Microsoft, he spent almost 4 years at Vercel as their VP of AI, building out AI-focused developer tech and backend infrastructure. His whole career really centers on AI, cloud, and developer platforms.

Xbox continues to undergo major restructuring

Palmer did not say exactly why he left Xbox so quickly. Still, his jump back into the AI world is not much of a surprise. Cognition is the team behind Devin, an AI agent that can write, test, and deploy code on its own. With Palmer’s background, leading engineering at a fast-moving AI startup seems like a perfect fit.

Xbox itself is deep in a bumpy restructuring right now. The company’s been shedding senior leaders—Phil Spencer retired in February after 38 years at Microsoft, Xbox President Sarah Bond left in the same shakeup, and now Palmer’s gone.

CEO Asha Sharma is trying to turn things around with a major overhaul: 3,200 job cuts (about 20% of the staff), spinning off internal studios like Double Fine and Compulsion Games, and compressing management layers to streamline operations.

In a memo, Sharma called Xbox's business “not healthy” because of slow console sales, slim profits compared to rivals, and tangled internal structure.

In the midst of all that change, Palmer’s departure is another sign that Xbox is still fighting with big transitions at the top.