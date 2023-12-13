Wednesday, December 13, 2023
     
Why are Indian firms investing in automation and generative AI?

Despite the widespread recognition of the value of artificial intelligence in Indian enterprises, deployment challenges persist. Also, around 39 per cent of respondents mentioned the data challenges and regulatory/ethical concerns as the main obstacles to adopting AI technologies.

Saumya Nigam New Delhi Updated on: December 13, 2023 17:00 IST
It was reported that 63 per cent of Indian enterprises are proactively directing the investments towards Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the automation of their business processes in the upcoming year 2024, which will be witnessing 85 per cent growth in AI investments when compared to the previous year.

A new report has surfaced which said that the global software company Automation Anywhere, 33 per cent of these enterprises are strategically planning to adopt Generative AI as a driving force for growth, and reflecting a forward-looking approach towards innovative technologies in pursuit of business optimisation and transformation.

Ankur Kothari, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, of Automation Anywhere said, “Productivity is foundational to economic growth and the world’s next level of evolution. Intelligent automation, including AI and generative AI, are proving crucial to solving the massive productivity crisis unfolding in front of us.”

Despite the widespread recognition of the value of artificial intelligence in Indian enterprises, deployment challenges persist. Also, around 39 per cent of respondents mentioned the data challenges and regulatory/ethical concerns as the main obstacles to adopting AI technologies.

It was stated that around 52 per cent said that data security and technical complexities are the challenges/barriers they feel in adopting and using artificial intelligence.

The report stated that around 33 per cent of Indian enterprises have expressed confidence in implementing robust security measures and privacy protocols to mitigate potential risks which are associated with AI technologies, despite the mentioned concerns.

Satyen Makhija, Partner, Head - Automation and Platforms, KPMG said, "We see significant scaling up of investments in Automation and AI/ML at our customers with generative AI driving the identification of new use cases and improving business outcomes.”

Makhija further said, “Organisations are increasingly moving up the value chain from automating only rule-based, large volume transactions to providing real-time business insights supporting strategic goals." 

Moreover, the report stated that 80 per cent of Indian enterprises have been planning to determine the impact of Intelligent automation which is based on business ROI, however, around 70 per cent said that they measure the success of Intelligent automation based on customer and employee satisfaction levels.

Around 63 per cent plan to use industry-specific intelligent automation to solve their specialised requirements.

ALSO READ: YouTube tops in popular list of platforms among teens | Know-why

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest News