Who is Ragini Das? Rejected by Google 12 years ago, now appointed Head of Startups for Google India Ragini Das: Rejected by Google in 2013, she went on to work for Zomato and is now back as Google India’s Head of Startups. She revealed her exciting, full-circle journey on X.

Google has recently appointed Ragini Das as the new Head of Startups at Google India. In her new role, she and her team will support thriving startups around the world by connecting them with the right people, products, and best practices to help them grow.

Das detailed the story behind her appointment on X (formerly Twitter), where she mentioned that her life has "come full circle".

Recounting her journey, she stated: "In 2013, I sat for two interviews: one at Google and one at Zomato". Although she did not make it through the Google interview, she did join Zomato, which helped her identify her career path, eventually leading her to co-found leap.club. Das took a career break in June of this year, during which time she found an opportunity at Google and was subsequently selected for the role.

Who is Ragini Das?

Ragini Das: Career profile and journey

Education and Early Experience

Born in Gurugram, Ragini Das completed her schooling at Chettinad Vidyashram in Chennai, where she also served as the Cultural Secretary. She then pursued a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Lancaster University. During her graduation, she gained early experience by interning with Standard Chartered Bank and other organisations, focusing on market research and developing business plans for the Indian market.

Initial corporate roles

In 2012, Das began her career at Trident Group India as a frontline entrepreneur for domestic marketing. She was later promoted to handle Europe and US Marketing, managing accounts for home textile clients and hotels, analysing sales performance, and supporting production and logistics operations.

Six years at Zomato

In 2013, Das joined Zomato as a Sales and Marketing Manager. Over her six-year tenure, she progressed through various roles, including Key Account Manager and Area Sales Manager. In 2017, she was part of the Zomato Gold founding team, where she worked on user growth, engagement, retention, and product marketing. She played a key role in successfully launching Zomato Gold across 10 international markets, including Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Qatar, and Lebanon.

Entrepreneurship and leap.club

In 2020, Das co-founded leap.club, an online and offline club dedicated to women. The platform successfully provided networking, professional opportunities, curated events, and interest-based communities, growing to serve thousands of women before concluding operations in June 2025.

Beyond her operational and entrepreneurial ventures, Ragini Das holds the position of Chair of the Women in Startups Committee at FICCI.

