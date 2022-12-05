WhatsApp working on 21 new emojis: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned messaging platform has reportedly started working on 21 new emojis for the future update of the application.

The instant messaging platform has also redesigned eight emojis which are already visible to the users who are using the beta version, as per the WABetaInfo reports.

In the latest beta build, which is available on the Play Store, eight emojis have been updated and 21 new emojis soon are made available to all beta testers across the world.

Meanwhile, last Friday (2nd December 2022), WhatsApp started to roll out a new disappearing messages shortcut on the Android beta version of the app.

After downloading the latest WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.22.25.11 update, some users reported that they were able to access the shortcut feature.

Last month, the messaging platform launched a yellow pages-style business directory in five countries.

The feature was rolled out across Brazil, the UK, Indonesia, Mexico and Colombia.

According to the company, the directory would help users to either search directly to find companies that are contactable on the service or browse by business types such as travel or banking.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News