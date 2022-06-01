Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp veto around 16.6 lakh bad Indian accounts last month

WhatsApp recently stated that it banned over 16.6 lakh bad accounts from India in April 2022. The action has been taken in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

Also, in March, the company further banned over 18 lakh such accounts. WhatsApp has also received 844 grievance reports in April within the country, and the accounts "actioned" were 123.

In March 2022, WhatsApp received 597 grievance reports and the accounts "actioned" were 74.

In a statement, the spokesperson of WhatsApp said: "This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 1.6 million (1,666,000) accounts in April."

The company said that the data shared highlights the number of Indian accounts banned by WhatsApp between April 1-30 using the abuse detection approach, which also includes action taken in furtherance of negative feedback received from users via its "Report" feature.

"Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state of the art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, to keep our users safe on our platform," the company added.

Under the new IT Rules 2021, big digital and social media platforms, with more than 5 million users, have to publish monthly compliance reports.

Inputs by IANS