WhatsApp is gearing up to roll out a new privacy feature for iPhone users: view-once text messages. At present, a handful of iOS beta testers are trying it out, and it looks like WhatsApp wants to bring the same one-time view option which is currently available for photos and videos. If this goes live, users will be able to send messages that disappear after they are read, and the recipient will not be able to take screenshots, copy, forward, or save them.

Basically, you will have a lot more control over who sees what in your private chats.

WhatsApp View-Once Text messages: How will the feature work?

According to WABetaInfo, people who are testing WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.45.10.73 through Apple’s TestFlight are the first to get this feature. They will be able to send these disappearing messages in both individual and group chats.

To do it, just type your message, then press and hold the send button. That brings up a menu where you can either schedule your message or send it as view-once, and picking the view-once option sends it right away.

WhatsApp plans to make it easy to find the feature, too. If the user account gets access, then they will see a note above the chat bar explaining how it works, so that the user will not have to keep checking the app or digging through menus.

WhatsApp View-Once Messages to block screenshots and forwarding

Once you send a message in View-Once mode, the recipient will need to tap on it to read it. But there is a catch: WhatsApp opens it in a separate screen and spells out the privacy rules: no copying, forwarding, or saving.

Screenshot and screen recording protection will also kick in for iPhone users, making it a lot tougher for someone to grab a sneaky copy while the message is open.

As soon as the recipient closes or swipes away from that viewing screen, the message disappears for good. This makes it handy for sharing things you do not want lingering in the chat, like sensitive info or personal notes. That said, no system is bulletproof; someone could always snap a photo using another device.

Who can use the new feature?

At present, this new feature is only rolling out to a small group through the iOS beta, so not all testers have it yet. WhatsApp has not shared an official launch date for everyone, and Android users are still waiting for news. For now, though, iPhone users can look forward to a little more privacy in their chats.

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