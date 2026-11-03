WhatsApp Smart Text Actions adds shortcuts for phone numbers, dates, emails and addresses: How it works

WhatsApp is rolling out Smart Text Actions, a new feature that makes life easier by picking up on key information like phone numbers, dates, times, emails, and locations in your chats and then offering shortcuts right there. So, instead of copying, pasting, or jumping between apps, users can tap and take action. Want to save a contact, create a calendar event, open an address in Maps, or send an email? WhatsApp has given the rights inside the conversation.

WhatsApp Smart Text Actions: How does the feature work?

If you are running the newest version on Android or iOS, you might spot dotted underlines on numbers, addresses, or dates. That is WhatsApp noticing something useful.

Tap the highlighted text, and you will see a menu with shortcut options: everything from saving a number to your contacts, adding an event to your calendar, or bouncing straight to your default email app to shoot off a message.

And it does not matter if the information came from your friend or you typed it yourself- it works for incoming and outgoing messages. If you are not interested, then you could just ignore the underlines and keep chatting.

The choices change depending on what WhatsApp finds. For phone numbers, you can copy it, save it, or make a call. With dates and times, just tap to copy, add to your calendar, or start a new event.

Addresses pop up with a shortcut to open Maps for directions.

For email addresses, tap and compose instantly.

Sure, you could already do most of these things, but now it will all be in one spot- cuts out a bunch of steps.

There is also a feedback touch: after using a shortcut, you might see a question asking if the suggestion was helpful.

WhatsApp is further paying attention, looking for ways to improve which actions it offers.

At present, Smart Text Actions has not been officially announced to everyone yet. It will rolling out gradually to some Android and iOS users. If you want to check, update WhatsApp from Google Play or the App Store.

WhatsApp have been working on to enhance the user experience, where the platform could act as a one-stop destination to make the usability smooth.

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