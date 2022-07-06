WhatsApp Scam: Beware of free UK Visa fraud!

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one application which is being used by more than a billion users across the world. This certainly makes it prone to attract hackers and frauds as well.

In recent experiences, several users complained of receiving KBC-related scam messages on their WhatsApp number, which is considered another phishing scam, run by the scammers.

The new fraud makers have used WhatsApp and started to share a message with the users, stating- ‘over 1,32,000 workers are needed in the UK’.

The scammers have further stated:‘users those who are willing to move to the UK for work will be eligible for a free visa and other benefits.’

The fraud text message states that the message sent to the WhatsApp user is from the United Kingdom’s government and the selected applicants will be provided travel expenses, medical facilities and accommodation as well.

The scam message reads that the UK is in need of around 1,32,000 workforce, and for the same, the government of the UK is running a recruitment drive through WhatsApp, where the country is planning to hire 186,000 workers across the world.

The scammers have also added a link to the message which when clicked by the user, redirected them to yet another fraudulent website, which looks similar to the UK Visas and Immigration website.

The hackers, scammers and frauds have been trying to gather the personal data of the users, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and employment status from various countries.

Malwarebytes has reported that the application form is automatically approved when the user fills in the required information. The scammers will further send a message which will state that they “will be given a work permit, visa, plane tickets and accommodation in the UK for free.”

How to report such messages on WhatsApp: