WhatsApp Money Transfer: Here is how you can send money from WhatsApp UPI

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsAPP

WhatsApp has become a part of our lives- no matter if it is personal or professional. The instant messaging platform got updated a few months and incorporated a feature which enabled the user to make payments from the platform. The new WhatsApp UPI feature was incorporated to send and receive money easily.

With a single click, users could make payments by using the instant messaging platform, without any additional apps or without the usage of extra storage on their smartphones.

As the new UPI Payment o WhatsApp is a secured and safe way to make payments, as claimed by the Meta-owned WhatsApp, many of you still do not know how to use the feature. So, here we are to help you enable the WhatsApp UPI payments and make you understand how to send money from the messaging platform, like sending messages.

Here are the ways to configure payments in the WhatsApp chat window. Follow the steps below for smooth operations:

How to use WhatsApp UPI feature: Step-by-step guide:

Open WhatsApp Choose the chat window, to whom you would like to send money Now click on the 'Rupee icon' of the message bar Click on 'Payment' After that, click on the Add your payment option Now choose the bank in which you have your account Add your registered mobile number (which is already registered with the bank) In case your WhatsApp number and registered bank number are the same, then WhatsApp will automatically read the same Now add your bank details on the platform Post checking your details, click on ‘Continue’ Now type and fill the amount which you would like to send to a specific person Enter bank account UPI PIN and once entered, the money will be sent to the specific contact

You can further witness the transaction and payment status in the individual chatbox itself

Latest Technology News