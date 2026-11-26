WhatsApp, a leading instant messaging platform with billions of users around the world, has finally added a message scheduling feature. Now user can pick the exact date and time to send a text or media, even when the user is offline. No more waking up at midnight just to wish someone happy birthday or setting reminders to ping your team. It’s all automatic.

WhatsApp Message Scheduling feature: How it works?

This new message scheduling feature will work on both personal chats and group conversations. User will not need any third-party apps or calendar hacks, just use WhatsApp as usual.

To schedule a message do the following:

Start by opening a chat.

Now typing out what you want to say, or attaching your photo or video

Instead of tapping send, hold down the send button, and a scheduling menu pops up.

Pick your date and time

And you are done done.

User can further schedule messages anywhere between 10 minutes and two weeks in advance as well.

This is perfect for folks who want to plan festival greetings, anniversary texts, birthday wishes, or office reminders.

Text messages, photos and videos are supported

WhatsApp supports scheduled texts, photos, videos, and links. Documents, though, are not supported right now.

Everything stays encrypted like regular messages, and user donot have to keep the app running or stay connected, as the message sends itself at the right time.

Users can delete scheduled messages

If user change their mind, they can review or delete your scheduled messages from a section in the chat info screen. Deleting a pending message will not tip off the recipient- it just quietly disappears.

There is one quirk with group chats:

Only people who were part of the group when you scheduled the message will get it.

Anyone joining later will not see their scheduled announcement.

The feature is rolling out in phases, so not everyone will get the access of it. Some users in India are already seeing the option, but others will have to wait a bit longer. Once it lands for everyone, user will have a much easier time managing both personal and work conversations on WhatsApp.

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