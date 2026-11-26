WhatsApp is rolling out a fresh feature for Android users: the ‘Sound stickers’. Now users can create animated stickers and add audio to them. Think about grabbing a video from your gallery, turning it into a sticker, and then adding your own voice or any audio track you want. It is all about letting you customise your chats and bring more personality to the sticker packs.

Meta's messaging app is pushing this out gradually. It first appeared in Android beta version 2.26.41.3, and now it's rolling out to more users.

WhatsApp Sound Stickers Feature: How does it work?

Here’s what you do:

With the new features, if the user is running WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.26.47.1 (grab it from the Play Store), then they will spot this feature.

Unlike the usual sticker reactions, you have to create these yourself. Jump into a conversation, open the sticker keyboard and tap ‘Create sticker’.

Pick any video from your gallery or Photos app, and WhatsApp will turn it into an animated sticker.

The editor comes with a new audio button at the top. Hit it, and the user will see an ‘Add sound’ option. You can record your voice right then, or select an audio file using your phone’s file manager. Once you choose your track, WhatsApp attaches it to your animated sticker. If you want to keep the original video’s audio, that is an option too, so users can actually have control over what is playing.

Recipients can play sound stickers manually

When someone gets your sound sticker, a little speaker icon appears on it, so the user will know if their audio is attached. But the sound will not just blast out unexpectedly. Recipients need to tap the icon to hear it, which honestly makes sense. No surprise noises while they are checking WhatsApp at work or in public.

And, just like other messages on WhatsApp, these sound stickers are locked down with end-to-end encryption. So whatever someone sends will stays private between you and whoever is on the other end.

WhatsApp Sound Stickers: Availability

By the time of writing, it is Android-only, and the rollout is slow. So in case you do not see it yet, hang tight. For iOS users, nothing official has been released at the moment. This new tool is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing push to help you customise stickers and make chat more lively.

ALSO READ:

WhatsApp Message Scheduling feature: Users can schedule texts, photos and videos for 2 weeks ahead

WhatsApp may soon introduce View-Once text messages on iOS with screenshot protection

WhatsApp adds Events Home Hub, letting users invite people without an account