WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform with billions of users worldwide, is bringing more of Apple’s Liquid Glass design to its iOS app, and it is starting to show up in new places. At present, they are testing updated looks for the chat info screen and the drawing editor. The changes are said to give action buttons and editing tools a glassy, translucent vibe, matching Apple’s latest iOS style. Not everyone has it yet; it is rolling out slowly, mostly to people using the beta version first.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass design updates for iPhone

According to WABetaInfo, testers running WhatsApp beta version 26.45.10.70 on TestFlight are already seeing these tweaks. The big changes kick in on the chat information page, when you open up details for a contact or a group, all those action buttons underneath the name now have a see-through style so you can catch a bit of the background peeking through.

The drawing editor’s getting a makeover too. Now, its toolbar has the same translucent effect, letting whatever is behind it filter through in a subtle way. Honestly, it is all about looks. Do not expect any new features as these updates are just here to make the app feel more unified and up-to-date with Apple’s new design push.

WhatsApp continues to adopt Apple's liquid glass design

Apple rolled out Liquid Glass with iOS 26, bringing smooth layers and glassy effects all over its system. WhatsApp’s just trying to keep up, making sure its app looks right at home on the latest iPhones.

WhatsApp Liquid Glass update availability

If the user is on the WhatsApp beta via TestFlight, they might already have these changes. Some users with the regular App Store version are seeing them, too. Still, the rollout is said to be slow and will go gradually, so do not stress if you might not spot the new look right away. Even if you update to the newest version, the fresh design might take a bit to reach your account. You may just have to hang tight until WhatsApp flips the switch for everybody.

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